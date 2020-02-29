Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Feb 29, 2020 at 12:11 AM


CLASS 1A REGIONAL BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS


RESULTS FRIDAY


Girls


At Central-Burden


Norwich 44, Caldwell 32


Argonia 32, South Haven 21


At Berean Academy


Hutch Central Christian 47, Burrton 23


Berean Academy 55, Flinthills 18


At Marmaton Valley


St. Paul 49, Southern Coffey 18


Chetopa 37, Oswego 32


At Waverly


Olpe 56, Lebo 18


Waverly 53, Hartford 31


At Frankfort


Hanover 58, Washington County 44


Frankfort 58, Axtell 42


At Goessel


Rural Vista 46, Elyria Christian 25


Little River 52, Centre 38


At Lincoln


Beloit-St. John’s 54, Tescott 12


Clifton-Clyde 37, Linn 30


At Valley Falls


Burlingame 48, Wetmore 34


Centralia 59, Doniphan West 39


At Central Plains


Central Plains 86, Victoria 31


Otis-Bison 45, LaCrosse 16


At Rock Hills


Thunder Ridge 56, Stockton 39


Osborne 63, Logan 46


At Quinter


Golden Plains 41, Oberlin 34


Wheatland-Grinnell 51, Atwood 48


At Tribune


Weskan 53, St. Francis 49


Sharon Springs 54, Cheylin 37


At Ashland


Attica 33, Kiowa Couty 30


South Central 45, South Barber 30


At Kinsley


Ingalls 59, Dighton 45


Kinsley 40, Hodgeman County 36


At Rolla


South Gray 64, Moscow 26


Meade 68, Rolla 12


At St. John


Cunningham 60, Fairfield 15


Pretty Prairie 44, St. John 37