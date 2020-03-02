The Fort Hays State baseball team was unable to keep pace with Pittsburg State as the Gorillas (10-7, 2-1 MIAA) took the weekend series with a 9-3 victory on Sunday (Mar. 1). With the loss, the Tigers drop to 11-8 (1-2 MIAA) on the season. Fort Hays State looks to get back on track next weekend against Central Oklahoma in a three game series. Fort Hays State will open their first home conference series of the season on Friday at 3 pm at Larks Park.

The Tigers started the game off well after Garrett Stephens sailed his sixth home run over left field, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Gorillas tied it back up with a RBI groundout in their half of the first. Fort Hays State was unable to plate any runs after the first until the fifth inning. By then, the Gorillas had already built a 7-1 lead with four of those runs occurring in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, FHSU found themselves with the bases loaded and two outs. Looking to capitalize on the opportunity, Tyler Olson stepped up to the plate and singled to third base, scoring Stephens. The Tigers then remained scoreless until the ninth inning. Down to their final out of the game, Grant Schmidt hit his fourth home run of the season over the right field wall.

Cole Zimmerman (0-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in 2.1 innings. Jacob Douglas was the first out of the pen and threw 2.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. Jacob Ensz finished the game off for Fort Hays State effectively. Ensz threw three scoreless innings, allowing no runs just two hits.

Offensively, the Tigers recorded fifteen hits on the afternoon. Drake Angeron led with a team-high four hits in six appearances. Garrett Stephens finished his day going 3-4 with an RBI off his solo home run and crossing the plate twice. Tyler Olson also had an efficient day at the plate, hitting 3-4 with an RBI and drawing a walk.