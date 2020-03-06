HALSTEAD — In a game with several big swings of momentum, the last swing went the way of the Haven Wildcat boys’ basketball team, which rallied to stop Lyons 53-48 Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament in Halstead.

Haven ended the game on an 8-0 run.

“Lyons played really well. They attacked well,” Haven coach Lonnie Paramore said. “I thought we played tight. That’s not really the team we’ve put on the floor the last several games. We had a couple players get in foul trouble early. I have to give a lot of credit to Lyons. They played their butts off. I’m so proud of our guys. They stepped up, took a big charge. We got a steal at the end. It didn’t seal the deal, but it got us to the free throw line to help seal the deal. This time of the year, it’s survive and advance. We beat them by almost 20 a couple of weeks ago.”

Mario Quintera put Haven ahead on a 3-pointer with a minute to play. He added pair of free throws in the final seconds.

“I felt like I had all the time in the world on that shot,” Quintera said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. You can’t be short any confidence. The coach told me that he just wanted to give me confidence. He told me he’d rather have me up there than anyone else. There was just a lot of focus. (In the final comeback,) we had to get out on their shooters. We just had to have a lot of confidence. Confidence is a real game changer, a real momentum changer.”

Zane Jacques led Haven with 17 points. Wyatt Carmichael scored 15, followed by Quintero with 11 and Darby Roper with 10.

Connor Minix led Lyons with 18 points. Rey Alamos scored 13 and Trey McClure scored 11.

“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Lyons coach Brian Friess said. “We went to Haven two weeks ago and got beat by 19. We were just hoping to give them a game. In the fourth quarter, I was just proud of our seniors. When your point guard is on the bench in with his fifth foul, it’s really tough. In the last eight seconds, they get that steal. They probably don’t get that steal with our point guard in there.”

Lyons finishes the season 16-6, losing three seniors.

“We’ve won 16 games, and for some of these kids, it’s the first winning season they’ve had in any sport throughout their four years in high school,” Friess said. “To compete the way they did on a stage as big as this one, I’m proud of them. I wasn’t sure how they would handle it.”

Haven led 12-8 after the first quarter. Both teams struggled with offense in the second quarter. Haven led by as many as five, but a late McClure trey got the Lions within two at the half, 18-16.

Lyons went on a 10-4 run to take a four-point lead in the third quarter. Down by four, Carmichael hit two free throws with .4 seconds left in the period to get Haven to within two, 36-34.

Lyons opened the fourth quarter with a Connor Minix 3-pointer. Haven replied with a 7-0 run. Minix broke the run and put Lyons back up by one with a 3-pointer with 4:32 in regulation. After a pair of Minix 3-pointers, Haven got a pair of layups to tie.

Minix struck again with a trey with 2:24 in regulation, the last points of the game for the Lions.

Haven came back with a Carmichael layup and a Quintero 3-pointer with a minute left in regulation to put the Wildcats up by two. After a player-control foul against Lyons, Jacques hit one of two free throws with 21.3 seconds in regulation. A Clay Schmucker steal set up a pair Quintero free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Haven, 20-2, will take on top-seeded Hesston at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a trip to state on the line. Hesston beat the Wildcats 42-36 Feb. 4 in Haven.

“Hesston’s very good,” Paramore said. “Hesston’s been ranked no. 1 in the state for a lot of the season. We’re going to have to play a lot better Saturday. Hesston is really good. They have a lot of solid players. They play really good defense and have a solid offense.”

LYONS (16-6) — Gomez 0 0-0 1, 0; Alamos 1 (3) 2-2 2, 13; McClure 2 (2) 1-4 5, 11; Crawford 2 0-0 2, 4; Harley 0 0-0 0, 0; Stover 1 0-0 2, 2; Minix 1 (5) 1-2 1, 18; Pena 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 7 (10) 4-8 17, 48.

HAVEN (20-2) — Quintero 0 (3) 2-2 2, 11; Shingelton 0 0-0 1, 0; Yoder 0 0-0 1, 0; Miller 0 0-0 0, 0; Roper 4 2-3 2, 10; Jacques 2 (4) 1-2 2, 17; Carmichael 6 3-6 3, 15; Barlow 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 12 (7) 8-13 13, 53.

Lyons;8;8;20;12;—48

Haven;12;6;16;19;—53