Tasiah Nunnery’s time as an athlete is not yet done, after all.

Following a decorated prep career at Hays High, Nunnery was initially planning on stepping away from sports after high school, but her plans changed after an encouraging visit with the Barton Community College volleyball team.

"At first, I didn’t really want to play," Nunnery said. "I was just set on going to school and not doing anything else. But I went on a visit to Barton and practiced with the volleyball team and really liked it.

"From then on, I decided I wanted to play."

She recently made it official, signing a letter of intent to play volleyball at Barton.

"I really liked the coaches there," Nunnery said of head coach Alan Segal and assistant coach Taylor Littleton. "They made me feel welcomed. It felt like I fit in well with the group of girls that were there already. I like the facility that they have. And it’s really close to home, so I don’t have to worry about missing my family too much."

The COVID-19 pandemic denied Nunnery the opportunity to have a traditional signing ceremony at Hays High, but she was able to do a signing with her club volleyball team — Velocity Volleyball.

"I kind of already knew where I was going to play when we were in school, but there was so much going on that I didn’t have time to set up (a signing ceremony) with them," Nunnery said. "So having one with my club team was good."

Nunnery leaves Hays High as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1,475. She is the only Indian to make first team All-WAC all four years, and was the WAC player of the year in 2018.

Nunnery is expected to play outside hitter for the Cougars, who went 24-12 last year.

"I think if I get my vertical increased, it will be harder for teams to pick up when I’m hitting," she said. "If I can do that, I know it will make me a better player."

Nunnery said it’s a relief to have her college plans finalized.

"I didn’t really know what I wanted to do," she said, "so now that I’m playing volleyball, it gives me a little time to focus on that and then get into everything else."

Nunnery was planning on finishing out her high school athletic career with the Hays High track and field team, but spring sports were canceled because of the coronavirus.

She said she’ll be motivated to start her college career.

"It will make me really just soak in what’s going on, and not take it for granted," Nunnery said.