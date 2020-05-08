The Ottawa University softball signed Michelle Amezcua, of Houston, Texas, for the 2021 season.

Amezcua lettered in softball at J. Frank Dobie High School. She was a 2019 first team all-district selection at third base for the Longhorns.

“We are very excited to have Michelle joining the softball family,” OU head softball coach Jay Kahnt said. “Michelle is an athletic infielder that can play multiple positions. Both her high school team and her travel team have prepared her for her transition to college. We can’t wait to watch Michelle grow over the next four years.”

Amezcua plans to major in biology.