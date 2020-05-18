HESSTON — Hesston College volleyball coach Casey Cole has resigned to take a position with the Athletes-in-Action Christian ministry organization, along with her husband, baseball coach Tim Cole.

Cole spent one season as the Larks’ head coach, finishing 14-17, 1-9 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Cole came to Hesston from Southern Nazarence University, where she was an instructor. She also served as an assistant coach Oklahoma Wesleyan.

"I will miss my girls the most," Cole said. "The van rides, the goofy times, the more serious talks in my office and having them over to my house. I will miss these things dearly."