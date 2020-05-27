The Bethel College competitive cheer team signed three prep graduates to a letter of intent to compete with the Threshers beginning this fall.

Signed were Amy Packham of Marion and sisters Lamoria and Alexis Brockington of Garland, Texas.

The Brockingtons are graduates of Naaman Forest High School and “oth bring a wealth of experience to the team, as well as a passion for community service.”

"I am excited to have this sister duo joining our program,” Bethel coach Joseph Gogus said. “They will be amazing additions to our team."

Alexus intends to major in psychology and physical therapy. Lamoria intends to major in forensic science.

Packham is a graduate of Marion High School, where she was captain of the cheer squad. She also competed in the Wyoming state competition.

"I am excited to have Amy joining the Thresher family," Gogus said. "She will be an amazing addition to our program."

Packham intends to major in biology.