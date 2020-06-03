The Salina Falcons opened up their season with a pair of one-run victories on Tuesday night in Hutchinson.

The Falcons won the opener, 4-3, and rallied from a seven-run deficit in the nightcap to take a 12-11 victory. Game 2 was called after the completion of the sixth inning due to a two-hour time limit.

In Game 1, Salina jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Nolan Puckett had an RBI triple and was drove in on an RBI groundout by Jonas Baughman. The Falcons made it 3-0 in the third on an RBI single by Jovan Suarez.

Hutchinson then tallied two in the third and one in the fifth, but a wild pitch by Hutchinson in the sixth scored by Cole Schneider was the difference maker.

Puckett went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

In Game 2, the Falcons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second before Hutchinson tied it after two. Salina then took a 4-2 lead after three, then Hutchinson used a nine-run fourth to go up 11-4.

The Falcons were not done yet. They plated two in the fifth and six in the sixth, with Salina taking the lead by scoring two off a Hutchinson error.

Hutchinson had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, and with the bases loaded, Puckett recorded the game’s final out with a strikeout.

Suarez went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Kade Barber went 2 for 4 with three RBIs all coming in the Falcons’ comeback over the fifth and sixth innings.

Salina (2-0) hosts Minneapolis for a 6 p.m. doubleheader on June 10 at Dean Evans Stadium.