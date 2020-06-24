The Hays Larks Baseball Association is hosting the 9th annual "First Responders Night" at 7 p.m. Friday at Larks Park.

Everyone is invited to attend the game to help pay tribute to law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and all first responders for their commitment and contributions to our community.

The Hays Larks will be playing the Denver Cougars and admission is free. The game is being sponsored by the First Care Clinic, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #48 and Hays Firefighters Local #2119.

All first responders are encouraged to attend the Larks baseball game with their families.

This event should be a fun time for all, so let’s help the Larks pack the park and recognize our local first responders while cheering on the Larks to a victory.