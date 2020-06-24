GREAT BEND — The TMP-Marian Monarchs 18-U summer baseball team split a pair of games on Tuesday at Great Bend

The Monarchs earned a 10-7 win in the first game before falling to Great Bend, 10-5, in the nightcap.

The Monarchs trailed 5-4 in the first game after four innings before taking control with a six-run fifth inning.

Jace Wentling went 3 for 4 at the plate with two triples, driving in five runs. Tyson Dinkel and Mason Robbins added two hits each.

In the second game, Wentling and Zeke Haag each had two hits.

The Monarchs are 8-5 on the season. They will play host to Larned in a doubleheader on Thursday at TMP Field.