The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has notified Ellis County Health Department that three persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 attended three basketball tournaments in Hays and Wichita on June 20 – 21.

These individuals are not residents of Ellis County. Persons that attended these events may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament

Hays Recreation Commission

Hays, KS

June 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAYB Girls Basketball Tournament

Hays Recreation Commission

Hays, KS

June 21 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament

Wichita Sports Forum

Wichita, KS

June 20 9:00am to 9:00pm

June 21 7:30am to 8:30am

Anyone who attended any of these tournaments during the identified days and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after exposure (July 4 or July 5). Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your health care provider. In an emergency please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

If you are determined to be a close contact of the positive you will be notified by KDHE and mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.

Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.