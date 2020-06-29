SALINA — The Hays Senior Eagles baseball team took second place in the Kansas Grand Slam in Salina, finishing the tournament with a 4-2 record.

The Eagles made the championship game on Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Topeka Scrappers before falling 10-0 to Millard North (Neb.) in the title game at Dean Evans Stadium.

Against the Scrappers, Hays got on the board with an RBI single from Brock Lummus in the top of the first. The Eagles added another run in the top of the fourth on Brady Kreutzer’s RBI groundout that scored Dawson VonFeldt.

The Eagles (12-2) tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Dalton Dale delivered an RBI single and came around to score on a passed ball. Carson Jacobs then added an RBI single to put the Eagles up 5-0.

Jacobs went the distance on the mound. He gave up two runs and four hits with five walks while striking out 10. Jacobs also had three hits to lead the Eagles’ 10-hit attacks.

In the title game against Millard North, the Eagles managed just two hits — singles from Jacobs and Josh Haynes.

Milliard North dominated its competition in the Grand Slam, posting a 5-0 mark.

The Eagles will play host to McCook (Neb.) in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Larks Park.