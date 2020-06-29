Five Hays Larks’ pitchers combined to hold the Colorado Springs Outlaws to one run and five hits as the Larks wrapped up a six-game homestand with an 8-1 victory on Sunday at Larks Park.

Paddy Walsh, Cole Zimmerman, Trey Riggs, Jacob Ensz and Wyatt Divis all kept the Outlaw bats in check.

"We need to get some guys some work, and everybody we ran out there did a good job tonight and got their work in," said Larks manager Frank Leo, whose team moved to 5-1 on the season. "Outside of the one (run) we gave up in the first, a pretty good evening for our arms."

Walsh (Fort Hays State) got the start in his Larks’ debut. The right hander gave up one unearned run and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work. He struck out five and walked one.

"I thought he did a nice job, got some pitch count built up," Leo said. "That’s going to be a key for our starters, if we can gradually build them up so they can give us five, maybe six innings and go to the bullpen."

Zimmerman took over on the mound in the fourth, tossing three scoreless innings. Riggs, Ensz and Divis then worked an inning apiece and kept the Outlaws off the board.

After the Outlaws scored their lone run in the top of the first on a Larks’ error, Hays answered with two runs in the bottom half. FHSU’s Corbin Truslow drove in a run with a groundout, and Grant Lung scored on a passed ball.

Cameron Pehrson came home on a wild pitch in the second, and the Larks tacked on another run off an Outlaws’ throwing error in the third.

In the fourth, Jiminian scored on another wild pitch before Truslow kept up his hot start to the summer with a two-run single to extend the lead to 7-1.

"The key has really been just staying loose," Truslow said. "I’m with a great group of guys. I’m enjoying every minute of it."

The Larks had eight hits, drew three walks and took advantage of four Outlaws’ errors. Lung and Pehrson each had a double.

"I think we’re kind of feeding off each other," Leo said of the Larks’ offense. "Our at-bats are good, they’re competitive. We’re getting better, we’re getting stronger, and we saw some good breaking pitches tonight.

"I’m pleased. Five and one on the homestand. Now we’re ready to take the show on the road for six days."

The Larks added a couple local players in Jace Armstrong, a Hays High grad and current FHSU Tiger, and Dylan Dreiling, who is entering his junior year at HHS. Both players came off the bench to play in the outfield on Sunday.

"They’ll be kind of role players for us, with a limited roster of 20," Leo said. "It’s hard to get guys in here this late because they’re all settled in back home; you got the COVID situation. They’ll be role type guys and give us some depth."

The Larks also picked up Lawrence native Trevor Munsch, a left-handed pitcher.

The Larks will start the six-game Colorado road trip by facing the Colorado Pirates at 4:30 p.m. (MTN) Tuesday in La Salle, Colo. That contest is a make-up game from the rainout on June 21.