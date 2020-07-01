LA SALLE, CO. — The Hays Larks clubbed four home runs to start a six-game road trip with a 14-8 win against the Colorado Pirates on Tuesday.

Jake Wyeth had two home runs and drove in five runs, while Wyatt Divis and Hays High’s Dylan Dreiling also homered as the Larks improved to 6-1 on the season.

The Larks scored three runs in the first inning thanks to home runs from Divis and Wyeth but trailed after the first inning after Colorado came up with five runs in the bottom half.

Hays took control with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Wyeth’s 3-run home run.

Dreiling, the grandson of Larks’ manager Frank Leo, belted a two-run home run in the eighth in his second game as a Lark. Dreiling will be entering his junior year at Hays High in the upcoming school year.

Divis and Grant Lung each had three hits. The Larks finished with 14 hits while Colorado had 12.

TMP product Cole Zimmerman picked up the win, giving up one hit and walk while striking out three in three innings of work.

The Larks will continue the road swing against the Colorado Roughriders on Wednesday.