The Thomas More Prep-Marian Monarchs summer baseball team split a tightly contested doubleheader with Hoisington on Tuesday at TMP Field.

The Monarchs won the first game in walkoff fashion after Mason Robbins’ single to right field scored Mark Rack to give TMP a 5-4 victory.

Hoisington won Game 2, 6-5. Hoisington rallied for three runs in the sixth to take a one-run lead and held the Monarchs off the board in the seventh.

Jace Wentling had two hits for the Monarch in the first game. In Game 2, Tyson Dinkel had three hits while Ethan Atherton had two.

The Monarchs (11-8) will play a doubleheader at Ellinwood on Thursday.