Swathers split

with Lions

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers 18U baseball team split with the Minneapolis Lions Wednesday at the Hesston High School field.

Minneapolis won the first game 9-8. Hesston won the second game 12-8.

In the first game, Minneapolis scored four runs in the top of the fifth to rally for the win.

Kolton Hoppe drove in two runs for Minneapolis. Nolan White went two for two with an RBI.

For Hesston, Cody Wohlgemuth went three for three with three RBIs. Austin Griffin went two for three with an RBI. Ryan Eilert drove in two runs.

Kaden Griffin pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win, striking out six. Nolan White struck out four.

Brett Cox struck out five for Hesston in four innings. Jackson Humphreys took the loss, striking out three.

In the second game, Hesston scored nine runs in the second inning to take a 9-8 lead. The Swathers added three runs in the third.

Austin Griffin pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the win, striking out four. Owen O’Halloran struck out one.

Cox went two for three with an RBI. Wohlgemuth, Austin Griffin, Jared Nelson, Tyrone Taylor and Kaleb Hansen each added an RBI. No. 20 (not listed on the roster) went two for two with two RBIs.

For Minneapolis, Cade Thomas was three for three hitting with an RBI. White drove in two runs. Kolton Hoppe took the loss. Thomas and Trenton Moeckel also pitched.

Minneapolis is 8-2. Hesston is 2-2. Hesston is scheduled to host the Babe Ruth State Tournament July 9 to 13.

Rebels split

with Railers

The Harvey County Rebels 12U youth baseball team split with the Newton Railers Thursday in Newton.

The Railers won the first game 6-3. The Rebels won the second game 16-5.

The Railers are 4-11. The Rebels are 9-7 and play Sterling Monday at Fun Valley.

Rangers 9U

fall to Flyers

The Westurban Rangers 9U baseball team fell to the Flyers 15-14 Thursday.

The Rangers are 4-9 and play the Astros Tuesday.

Railers 14U

fall to Derby

WICHITA — The Newton Railers 14U baseball team fell to Derby 14-9 Thursday at the Southwest Boys Club Complex in Wichita.

Blaze Bradshaw went two for three hitting with two RBIs. James Hulse went two for three with an RBI.

Bradshaw went the distance pitching, striking out three.

The Railers are 6-14 and play the Blue Crew at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Genesis Sports Complex in Goddard.

Hesston 10U

teams clash

HESSTON — Hesston #2 topped the Hesston Swathers 10U 6-2 Thursday.

Hesston 1 is 1-2-1 and hosts Haven at 7 p.m. Monday.

Lady Railers

10U wins 2

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team won a pair of games Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

The Railers downed the SunDevils 14-0 in a perfect game. Eleven of the 12 SunDevil batters struck out.

The Railers downed the Pink Sox 11-0 in a one-hitter. All nine Pink Sox outs were strikeouts.

Newton is 13-5-1 and plays the Kansas Renegades at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Two Rivers.

SWBC Railers

fall to Gators

The SWBC Newton Railers fell to the Gators 6-5 Wednesday.

The Railers are 3-17.

Railers 14U

edged by Winfield

NEWTON — The Newton Railers 14U baseball team fell to Winfield 5-4 Wednesday at the Southwest Boys Club Complex in Wichita.

Newton led 4-0 through three innings. Winfield scored five runs in the fourth.

Blaze Bradshaw drove in two runs for Newton. Michael Seirer added an RBI. Earl Mueller had two hits.

Jackson Marlar took the loss for Newton, allowing three earned runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts. James Hulse finished the game with a hit, a walk and a strikeout.

The Railers are 6-13 and play the Derby Tigers at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Boys Club.