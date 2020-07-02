The Wild West Fest baseball tournament will open Friday at Larks Park.

The tournament field is comprised of six teams — the Hays Senior Eagles, the Hays Junior Eagles, Russell, two Smith Center teams and Liberal.

The Junior Eagles will kick off the tournament at 9 a.m. Friday vs. Russell. The Senior Eagles will follow at about 11 against Smith Center 2.

Pool play will continue on Saturday and bracket play will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Schedule of games

Friday

Hays Jr. Eagles vs. Russell, 9 a.m.; Hays Senior Eagles vs. Smith Center 2, 11 a.m.; Liberal vs. Smith Center, 1 p.m.; Russell vs. Smith Center 2, 3 p.m.; Hays Senior Eagles vs. Smith Center 1, 5 p.m.; Hays Junior Eagles vs. Smith Center 7 p.m.; Hays Senior Eagles vs. Liberal, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Liberal vs. Smith Center 2, 8 a.m.; Russell vs. Smith Center 10 a.m.; Hays Junior Eagles vs. Smith Center, 2 p.m.; Hays Junior Eagles vs. Liberal, 4 p.m.; Russell vs. Hays Senior Eagles, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Bracket play starting at 11 a.m.