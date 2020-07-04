LA SALLE, COLO. — The Hays Larks halted a three-game skid in Colorado, pounding out 18 hits in a 15-4 rain-shortened win on Saturday against the Colorado Pirates.

Six Larks enjoyed multi-hit games, led by Jake Wyeth’s 4-for-5 day. Wyeth hit a 3-run homer and finished with six runs driven in. Cameron Pehrson went 3 for 4 at the plate.

The Larks (7-4) broke it open with a six-run second inning. Grant Lung pushed the lead to 3-0 with a two-run single, and Divis followed with a line-drive double to right, scoring Lung. Wyeth then delivered an RBI single, Divis scored on a wild pitch and Corbin Truslow singled in another run to make it 7-0.

The game was called because of rain in the sixth inning.

TMP product Ryan Ruder got the start for the Larks. He went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with no walks while striking out six.

Lung, Divis, Sean Cooper and Matt Cavanagh each had two-hit days for the Larks, who will close out the six-game road swing Sunday night against the Boulder Collegians.

HAYS LARKS 15, COLORADO PIRATES 4 (six innings)

Hays Larks;163;032;xxx;—;15;18;0

Colorado Pirates;022;000;xxx;—;4;8;1

Ruder, Firmature (6) and Wyeth. Manzanres and Mason. W — Ruder. L — Manzanares. 2B — Hays: Hutchison, Divis. HR — Hays: Wyeth. Colorado: Bistrup.