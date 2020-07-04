The Hays Senior Eagles 19-U baseball team picked up a walkoff win sandwiched between two blowout victories in the first day of the Wild West Fest tournament on Friday at Larks Park.

The Sr. Eagles opened the day with a 18-0 win over Smith Center 2. The Eagles’ second game was more dramatic, with Hays pulling out a 6-5 win over Smith Center 1 in six innings after Jack Fields delivered a walk-off two-run single.

The Eagles wrapped up a long day with a 9-1 win over Liberal late Friday night.

Against Smith Center 1, the Eagles led 4-2 after four innings but Smith Center grabbed the lead with a three-run fifth.

But Fields drove in the game tying and game winning runs with a two-out hit to center in the sixth. The game ended after the sixth inning because of the time limit.

Three of the Eagles’ six hits went for extra bases against Smith Center 1. Colby Dreiling had a triple while Brock Lummus and Brady Kreutzer each doubled.

Garrett Wellbrock had three hits and drove in three runs while Dawson VonFeldt and Josh Haynes had two hits each.

In the Eagles’ tournament opener, Hays made quick of Smith Center 2, thanks to a 13-run top of the first. The run rule was forced after three innings. The Eagles had 11 hits and Smith Center committed 11 errors.

Against the Liberal Rattlers, the Eagles put up six runs in the bottom of the first. The Eagles had four hits and took advantage of two Liberal errors in the frame. Lummus, Kreutzer and Carson Jacobs each had two hits in the game.

Wellbrock went six innings on the mound, allowing just one unearned and one hit with two walks while striking out six.

The Sr. Eagles will play Russell at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bracket play in the tournament will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Junior Eagles went 0-2 on Friday, dropping a pair of one-run games. They fell 6-5 to Russell and 12-11 to Smith Center 1.

WWF Friday results

Russell 6, Hays Jr. Eagles 5

Liberal 10, Smith Center (1) 4

Russell 14, Smith Center (2) 5

Smith Center (1) 12, Hays Eagles Jr. Eagles 11

