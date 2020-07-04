The Hays Eagles went 4-0 over the first two days of the Wild West Fest tournament and will play for tourney title at 3 p.m. Sunday against the Liberal Rattlers at Larks Park.

After three games on Friday, the Eagles picked up a 9-0 win against Russell in five innings on Saturday evening.

The Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Brock Lummus drove in the Eagles’ first run with a single, and Carson Jacobs brought in two more runs with a single. The Eagles went up 4-0 after Russell dropped a fly ball in left field. Garrett Wellbrock was hit by a pitch with the bases full, and Jack Fields’ RBI groudout made it 6-0.

Lummus and Remington Cox each had two hits for the Eagles, who improved to 16-2.

Colby Dreiling and Brady Kreutzer combined for the shutout. Dreiling tossed the first three innings, allowing three and no walks with two strikeouts. Kreutzer threw the last two innings, allowing only a walk.

The Hays Jr. Eagles will play Smith Center 2 for fifth place at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The third-place game will be between Russell and Smith Center at 1 p.m.

The Hays Sr. Eagles beat Liberal 9-1 on Friday.

Saturday’s results

Liberal 15, Smith Center-2 0

Smith Center (1) 10, Russell 3

Hays Je. Eagles 11, Smith Center (2) 9

Liberal 11, Hays Jr. Eagles 1

Hays Sr. Eagles 9, Russell 0

Games Sunday

Fifth place -- Hays Jr. Eagles vs. Smith Center (2), 11 a.m.

Third place -- Smith Center (1) vs. Russell, 1 p.m.

Championship -- Hays Sr. Eagles vs. Liberal, 3 p.m.