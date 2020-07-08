Fort Hays State baseball player Corbin Truslow felt he was starting to find his comfort zone at the plate when the season was suddenly halted by the pandemic.

Despite a three-month hiatus from baseball, Truslow had no trouble regaining his form this summer with the Hays Larks.

The first baseman has been one of the Larks’ most consistent hitters so far, sporting a .415 batting average heading into the Larks’ home game against the Boulder Collegians on Wednesday night.

"The key has really been just staying loose," Truslow said. "I’m with a great group of guys. I’m enjoying every minute of it, and I think that’s kind of translating to how I’m playing."

Truslow, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound native of Georgetown, Texas, was hitting .288 with 17 runs driven in and three home runs in 24 games with the Tigers before the rest of the season was canceled.

"As the season progressed I kind of started to find my swing, and then it all got cut off," said Truslow, who transferred to FHSU from Garden City Community College. "It was hard to deal with, going back home to Texas."

Truslow, who played summer ball with the Liberal Bee Jays last year, said it’s been a great fit with the Larks, who have six FHSU Tigers on the roster.

"It’s definitely more of an at-home feeling than Liberal," Truslow said. "I’m enjoying it a lot more so far this summer."

Truslow expects big things next year out of the FHSU baseball, which featured several first-year Tigers last spring. NCAA athletes from last spring are eligible to receive an extra year of eligibility to make up for the canceled season.

"Getting a few games under the belt in NCAA Division II, it kind of gives us all an advantage in a way," Truslow said. "We know what it’s like, being all juco guys. I’m really excited to see what happens next year."

Truslow said it was a relief that the Larks were able to play this summer after the initial uncertainty.

"It was pretty shaky initially," Truslow said. "I’m really glad we get to play now. I was nervous after the three-month break, coming back to baseball, how it would go. ... I’m really happy we get to play."

The Larks, who have home games every night for the rest of the week, entered the homestand with an 8-4 record.

"I think the biggest strength is how everyone kind of merged together," Truslow said. "There’s a large group of guys that played here last (summer). We’re getting to know each other really easy. We play really well as a team, I think."