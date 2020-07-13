The Ottawa University women’s wrestling team has signed four student-athletes for the 2020-21 season.

The squad added Arinea Thornton, Wichita; Brittani Burgess, McPherson; Derriane Morrison, Houston; and JoNiesha Kennedy, Duncanville, Texas.

Thornton lettered in wrestling at Wichita Southeast High School and earned third at the district tournament for the Buffalos. She earned second at state in Freestyle.

Thornton plans to major in physical education.

Burgess earned athletic letters in volleyball, wrestling and softball at McPherson High School. Burgess earned first team All-AVCTL III honors, was a KWCA Academic Honorable Mention selection, and was KVA Honorable Mention All-Academic.

Burgess comes from a wrestling family with two brothers involved in the sport. She has been in FFA for four years and in 4-H for 11 years. Burgess owns and shows dairy cattle and goats.

She plans to major in elementary education.

Morrison lettered in wrestling at Cypress Lakes High School. She earned a district championship in 2019, was a three-time regional qualifier and earned Academic All-District honors in 2019 and 2020. Morrison competes in Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco.

She plans to major in exercise science.

Kennedy was the first girl from David W. Carter High School to qualify and compete at the Texas State Wrestling Tournament. Kennedy was the District 7 champion and was ranked 15th in Texas 5A. She was a member a member of the National Honor Society, serving as Vice President.

Kennedy plans to major in biology.