Like virtually every other high school athlete in the state, Manhattan stars Daniel Harkin and Jill Harkin are eagerly waiting to get the go-ahead for the 2020-21 sports season.

In the meantime, the brother-sister duo is doing their best to stay ready when that call comes, a big part of the reason the Harkins were in Topeka this past weekend to compete in the Sunflower State Games tennis competition at Kossover Tennis Center.

Daniel Harkin, who will be a senior at Manhattan, was the Class 6A state cross country champion last fall and also won the 6A 3,200-meter championship in track and finished third in singles in the 6A state tennis meet as a sophomore before having his junior season in both those sports wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Harkin, who will be a sophomore, opened her high school tennis career with a third-place singles finish in the 6A state tournament last fall.

A decision on fall sports from the Kansas State High School Activities Association could come this week and both Harkins are anxious to see what’s going to happen.

"I’m pretty nervous,’’ Jill said. "Tennis season was really great for me last year. I built a lot of really good relationships with my teammates and it was just a really great experience.

"Obviously, I want to do better at state this year. I want to try to win state this year and that’s my goal I’ve been working towards since last year at state, so I just really hope we can find a safe way to have our season.’’

Daniel is also hoping for the best for his fall cross country season although he knows the situation is out of his hands.

"It’s odd, but you’ve just got to take it in stride and not worry about it too much,’’ he said. "It’s happening to everyone.

"I can’t really control it or anything. I wish I could.’’

Daniel and Jill, who had also planned to run track in the spring, have both been sidelined from competition since mid-March, but they’ve been trying to stay in shape.

"I’m not in my state-winning shape or anything, but I can still run a lot and I still do although it’s not at the intensity I would be doing,’’ Daniel Harkin said. "I’ve just been practicing a lot more because I don’t have school or anything to worry about.

"It’s much more fun to run with people because they always push you on the run and it’s easier to moderate and make sure you’re not going too slow or too fast. And it’s just good company to talk to somebody while you’re running.’’

Jill said Daniel has helped her stay ready for tennis season.

"The courts at K-State have been shut down so we have to play at city (courts), but I play with my brother almost every day and high school summer practices just started up a few weeks ago,’’ she said.

"I’m not in the shape I would like to be, but I’m never really completely satisfied, I always want to do better. I’m not quite in the shape I was last year, but I don’t think anybody is yet.’’

Jill won the girls 18 and under Sunflower State Games singles title Sunday and teamed with her father, Kenneth, to make the finals in the parent-child division (result unavailable). Daniel finished third in 18 and under boys singles.

Kenneth Harkin said that the SSG provided a great opportunity for Jill and Daniel to get back in the swing of things, with the weekend competition only the second for the Harkins since last fall.

"It’s always tough to be in a competitive mode and when you haven’t been in any competition for six, seven months, it’s hard to get back into just the mental aspect of playing a tournament,’’ Kenneth said. "That’s why we’re out here.’’

Safety obviously continues to be a major concern for everybody, but Kenneth said the family felt safe on the Kossover courts.

"I saw an article on the relative risk of sports and tennis was the lowest risk of sports,’’ he said. "There’s always the issue of traveling and restaurants and hotels and things like that, which we’ve tried to avoid so far. We’ve not gone to any tournament where we had to stay in a hotel.’’

"Out here it’s nice and open and you can social distance out here, too.’’