PARKER, Colo. — The Hays Larks split a two-game road series with the GameDay Saints, bouncing back from Thursday’s 6-4 loss to take a 8-2 victory on Friday.

Larks starter Drew Buhr tossed eight strong innings to pick up the win on Friday. He allowed one unearned run and three hits while walking just one batter and striking out eight.

Hays High product Palmer Hutchison gave the Larks a 2-1 lead with a solo home run in the seventh inning, and the Larks broke it open with six runs in the eighth.

Hutchison collected three hits while Cameron Pehrson and Matt Cavanagh had two hits each.

In Thursday’s game, the Larks scored three runs in the top of the first but the GameDay Saints answered with four runs in the bottom of the first. The Saints got a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. The Larks didn’t score again until they got one run in the ninth.

Corbin Truslow homered for the Larks on Thursday.

The Larks (13-6) were set to play the Colorado Springs Outlaws on Saturday and Sunday.