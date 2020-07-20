COLORADO SPRINGS — The Hays Larks swept a two-game set against the Colorado Springs Outlaws, taking an 18-10 win on Saturday and a 10-0 victory on Sunday.

The Larks moved to 15-6 on the season and will begin a seven-game homestead to close out the regular season, starting with a 7 p.m. Tuesday game with the Colorado RoughRiders at Larks Park.

In Saturday’s game, the Larks scored in every inning but the seventh.

Corbin Truslow belted two home runs while Palmer Hutchison and Jake Wyeth also homered. Truslow drove in six runs.

Wyatt Divis had three hits while Cameron Pehrson, Truslow and Sean Cooper had two hits each.

On Sunday, Ryan Ruder threw five scoreless innings to earn the win. Paddy Walsh tossed two scoreless innings and Zach Firmature worked a scoreless eighth before the game ended by run rule.

Truslow had another big day on Sunday, collecting four hits with four RBIs. Divis and Pehrson each had three hits.