Ottawa University women’s volleyball and beach volleyball coach Melissa Blessington did not have to look far for an assistant coach familiar with the programs.

Blessington filled the full-time assistant coach vacancy with former OU volleyball standout Kenna Hall for both programs. Hall spent the 2019 season as a student assistant for OU’s indoor and beach teams.

"I am very excited to add Kenna as an assistant," Blessington said. "She had a decorated career as a player for our program. Last year, Kenna took on the role as our junior varsity assistant and did an amazing job coaching those athletes."

Hall coached the OU junior varsity team in 2019, helping them to a record of 8-18. The Braves played 15 matches against NJCAA teams. This included two matches against Coffeyville Community College, which finished third in the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament.

"I am so excited to have gotten this opportunity," Hall said. "I had such a positive experience at OU as an athlete under Melissa. I am incredibly eager to begin this new journey as her assistant."

Hall was a three-year letter winner for Ottawa, after spending her freshman season at Cowley College. She was a two-time NAIA All-American, earning third team honors as a senior and was twice named first team All-KCAC at middle blocker.

In three years at OU, Hall finished with 1,357 kills, a .259 attacking percentage, 22 assists, 19 ace serves, 304 blocks (67 BS/237 BA), and 237 digs.

As a player, Hall helped lead Ottawa to two KCAC regular season championships, two KCAC Tournament championships, three NAIA National Tournaments and two NAIA Final Site appearances.

Ottawa opens the 2020 season on the road Sept. 5 at the Columbia College Tournament in Columbia, Mo.