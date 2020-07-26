Jake Bubak started outside on the front row and overtook pole winner Jeremy Campbell on Saturday night to claim the NCRA Sprint Car feature at Salina Speedway.

Bubak, of Arvada, Colo., finished second to Campbell, from Wichita, in the heat race. Kaden Taylor, of Forgan, Okla., was third in the feature.

Salina's Corey Lagroon won both his heat race and the feature in the NCRA Modified division and was followed in the feature by Delphos' Joe Cleveland and Wichita's Kenny Sweet. Cody Kretchmar was the first heat winner.

In the NCRA Late Models, Jimmy Seagraves took the checkered flag ahead of fellow Wichitan Delbert Smith, with heat winner Dusty Leonard, of Marysville, in third.

Canton's Josh Vogt started in ninth position but moved all the way up to win the NCRA AAA Modified feature ahead of Junction City's Jacob Schmutz and Hutchinson's Shelby Stucky. Tyler Wolf, of Salina, and Hutchinson's Rickey Bonham were the heat winners.

The IMCA Stock Car feature winner was Dusty Blake, of Hebron, Neb., with Brookville's Trace Ayers, the heat race winner, in second and Beloit's Larry Sutton in third.