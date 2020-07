Skyler Tebo shot a two-round total of 133 to win the Hays City Merchants Golf Tournament this past weekend.

Tebo carded a 65 at Smoky Hill Country Club on Saturday and recorded a 69 on Sunday at Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course to win by six strokes.

Markus Hilger took second place with a 139. Justin Sherfick (141), Mike Butler (142) and Blake Huxman (146) rounded out the top five.

Mike Yoke won the senior division with a 149.