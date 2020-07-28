The Kansas high school fall sports season not only is going to happen, but occur without delays.

On Tuesday night, the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Executive Board voted 5-4 against a proposal put forth by the KSHSAA staff that would have modified the start of the 2020-21 high school sports season. In rejecting the proposal, the board allowed the 2020 fall sports calendar to revert to its original schedule with practice for all sports beginning on Aug. 17 and competitions to follow as previously scheduled.

"We will move forward as calendared — practice on Aug. 17 and competitions according to the handbook," KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said after the vote, which occurred after nearly an hour of discussion about information gleaned from a survey of superintendents across the state as well as the proposed modifications by the KSHSAA to the fall schedule.

The KSHSAA had proposed maintaining the original start of practice date of Aug. 17 for all athletics and activities. For activities that are considered Level I by the National Federation of State High School Associations in regards to being able to allow for social distancing and minimal contact — girls golf, girls tennis, cross country, debate and scholars bowl — no modification to the competition schedule was made.

However, the proposal did call for pushing back the start dates for competition in football, volleyball, boys soccer and gymnastics — sports where there is more contact and close interaction between the participants or shared equipment. Those activities competition start dates were pushed back to no earlier than Sept. 8 in the proposal.

That proposal would have wiped out the Sept. 3/4 season openers for football, relegating teams to an eight-game season for those that did not advance in the playoffs. In soccer, the regular-season schedule would have been reduced from a maximum of 16 games to 14 and in volleyball, the competition point total would have been reduced from 36 to 30 points.

"Not all activities are created equally," Faflick said. "Certainly the competition part for some of those, you cannot regulate social distancing. A little bit extra time to see trends is important. A little extra time for schools to prepare is important."

At the same time, Faflick stressed the importance of getting all activities started.

"As we have talked as staff — and we’ve talked extensively as a staff — and with you as a board, with all the considerations we made, we want to make sure it continues to be student health and student safety remaining as a top priority," Faflick said. "As an association, we support that overall health, the physical health that comes through sport participation, but also the mental health of our students. We recognize the activities administered by the association play a significant role in providing learning and growth opportunities for all stakeholders.

"With the participation, we also recognize that there are risks. Our effort is to minimize those risks. This is a year there’s a new and unexpected exposure for our students that we never thought we’d be sitting here talking about — a national health crisis, a local health crisis, a pandemic. But we don’t want that to deter our efforts to see our students benefit emotionally, socially and physically through those participation opportunities in interscholastic activities."

The Executive Board originally had met last week to vote on the modifying or ratifying the fall calendar moving forward amid concerns about COVID-19 and the delayed opening of schools across the state. At that time, the board tabled a vote, requesting more input and information from school districts across the state.

A survey was sent out to superintendents of every member district of the KSHSAA and 263 of the 303 (including private school presidents) responded to the survey. Among the information provided by the survey was when districts across the state would begin classes — whether in-person, remotely or in a hybrid model.

The survey showed only 40 of the 263 responding districts had pushed back the start of school to the Sept. 9 date recommended by Kansas governor Laura Kelly last week — a uniform date that was rejected by the Kansas State Board of Education. A total of 180 districts had targeted start dates the week of Aug. 17 or Aug. 24.

The bulk of the districts postponing until Sept. 9 came from the Kansas City and Wichita metro areas, incorporating a large chunk of the state’s Class 6A and 5A schools. With that in mind, the KSHSAA also said proposed starting dates for practice and/or competition could be sport-by-sport or class-by-class.

"The one thing I did take from the data was the link of the start of schools for those starting the week of Sept. 8 was a large number of the larger districts," Cheney principal Greg Rosenhagen said.

"The biggest thing I noticed was over 70% of our schools appear to be starting by the week of Aug. 24, which to me is a fairly large number," Salina South athletic director Ken Stonebraker said. "When you read the comments from the superintendents, you’re going to get, ‘Please start.’ You’re going to get, ‘Let’s hold.’ I just don’t know that there’s a perfect answer to that."

Olathe North principal Jason Herman, whose district is one that won’t start school until Sept. 9, also indicated that what may be right for some districts may not be suitable for others. And finding a balance to satisfy all was near impossible.

"It is hard because everybody around the state is guessing," he said. "What are we going to do? I appreciate that we’ve come up with a plan that saves the integrity of winter sports, hoping that we’re in a better place to be able to participate with winter sports."

Added Sublette principal Monty Marlin, "With so many variables involved in this and with so many things that can and will occur, I’m to the point now where I’m going to put my faith in the executive director and assistant executive directors in the fact that they have taken the time and effort to look through this for what would be considered by most to be a fair compromise."

In the end, the board voted 5-4 to maintain the current calendar with Stonebraker, Rosenhagen, Herman, Rose Hill principal Shannon Haydock and Hill City principal and Executive Board president Alan Stein voting against the modified schedule and Marlin, Southern Cloud superintendent Roger Perkins, Parsons board of education representative Mike Kastle and Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst voting in favor.

With the fall calendar moving forward according to the KSHSAA handbooks, Faflick did note that recent considerations provided by his organization regarding increased safety precautions and social distancing measures would remain in place.

The KSHSAA also strongly discouraged holding preseason football jamborees that were put in place last season. Those jamborees allowed multiple schools to get together on the Friday before the season openers for a controlled scrimmage.

KSHSAA assistant executive director Mark Lentz also said considerations will be made at a later date for seeding criteria for postseason football if COVID-19 causes the cancellation of games during the regular season. Instead of going on a cumulative point margin, the seeding criteria could switch to an average per game to accommodate schools that may not play a full schedule.

Along those lines, Faflick said that while the fall season will proceed as schedule the status for postseason competitions for fall sports is still a fluid situation.

"Our focus for this year is getting kids back to some normalcy, providing that stability and provides those connection points, Faflick said. "Do we want to have championships? Absolutely. But it is premature to guarantee we’re going to have championships at this point of the year. Our effort is to prepare for those championships. We cannot guarantee that the weekend before Thanksgiving it’s going to be appropriate to be playing football. We can’t guarantee that the weekend of Halloween it will be appropriate to be racing cross country or playing volleyball. The closer we get to those, the better information we’ll have to make decisions about those."

Fan attendance for activities also was addressed by the KSHSAA staff, saying that those determinations would be a local decision with input from health departments and the limits they will set.