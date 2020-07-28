Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently said he hadn’t bought anything of note since signing his half-billion contract extension with Kansas City’s NFL franchise.

That apparently has changed, as the Royals announced Tuesday morning that Mahomes, 24, has joined the club’s ownership group. He is the youngest part-owner in sports history.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," John Sherman, the Royals’ chairman, CEO and principal owner, said in a statement. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

In two seasons as the Chiefs starting quarterback Mahomes has won the NFL MVP award and was MVP of Super Bowl LIV, which Kansas City won 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Baseball is part of Mahomes’ DNA. He is the son of former Twins/Mets/Red Sox pitcher Pat Mahomes, and spent a lot of time as a kid in Major League Baseball clubhouses. Mahomes’ godfather is LaTroy Hawkins, who pitched in the majors for 21 years.

"Baseball had been pretty much his whole life growing up, and he always played basketball, too," Mahomes’ father told USA Today earlier this year. "Those were his two sports. I was trying to keep him from playing football. But then his junior year in high school, he said he wanted to try this quarterback thing and see where it took him."

Since joining the Chiefs, Mahomes has made a few trips to Kauffman Stadium. He took part in the "Big Slick" softball game last summer and threw out the first pitch before a 2018 game.

"I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do."

Sherman is in his first year as the Royals’ principal owner having bought the team from David Glass last November.

At that time, the Royals made known 22 investors in the ownership group. That list includes actor/Kansas City, Kansas native Eric Stonestreet; the Dunn Family and JE Dunn; Carl Hughes of Hughes Sports, LLC; Brooks Sherman of Knothole Sports, LLC; Bill Gautreaux, managing partner, MLP Holdings; Terry Matlack, co-founder/managing director of VantEdge Partners; and Paul Edgerley, co-founder/managing director of VantEdge Partners.

And now Mahomes is part of that group.

"He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture," Sherman said of Mahomes. "He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership."