The Hays Larks took their second straight loss after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Gameday Saints on Tuesday night at Larks Park.

The Larks, who have already wrapped up the Rocky Mountain Baseball League championship, were set to close out the regular season against the Saints on Wednesday at Larks Park.

The Larks (19-8) trailed by a run heading to the ninth. Matt Cavanagh drew a leadoff walk, but Wyatt Divis grounded into a double play and Cameron Pehrson struck out to end the game.

It was a bullpen game for the Larks, who threw five pitchers — Landon Schirer, Cole Zimmerman, Trey Riggs, Zach Firmature and Rustin Hays.

Pehrson put the Larks on the board with an RBI triple in the bottom of the first. Divis broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI single.

The Saints plated two runs in the sixth, scoring the go-ahead run on a Larks’ error.

Pehrson and Truslow each had two hits.

Gameday Saints 3, Hays Larks 2

Saints;000;010;200;—;3;6;0

Hays;100;010;000;—;2;8;4

Bruder, Lee (6), Biaggi (8) and Seeger. Landon Shirer, Zimmerman (3), Riggs (5), Firmature (8), Hays (9) and McGuire. W — Bruder. L — Riggs. 3B — Hays: Pehrson.