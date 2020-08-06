Thursday

Aug 6, 2020 at 1:43 AM


86th NBC World Series


Monday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)


Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)


Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5


Tuesday’s games


at Hobart-Detter Field


Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10


Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1


Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)


Wednesday’s games


Consolation second round


Rose Hill Sluggers 9,


Colorado Cyclones 7


Colorado;ab;r;h;bi;Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi


Werner cf;5;1;1;1;Hartman 2b;4;1;1;2


Haze ss;4;1;3;1;Koval lf;6;2;2;2


Sullivan rf;6;1;4;3;Gibson rf;5;2;3;2


Mattey lf;5;0;0;1;Freeman cf;5;0;0;0


Ajamian 1b;5;1;2;0;Kocis 1b;2;1;1;0


Gifford dh;2;0;0;0;Baxley 3b;3;1;2;0


Featherston dh;3;0;1;1;Gates dh;5;1;2;1


Kelly 2b;5;0;3;0;Thies ss;2;0;0;0


Vasquez ss;1;0;0;0;Cadena c;4;1;1;1


Brautman 3b;4;2;2;0;;;;;


Vialpando c;4;1;1;0;;;;;


TOTALS;44;7;17;7;TOTALS;36;9;12;8


Colorado;100;004;110;—7


Rose Hill;510;000;102;—9


There were two outs when the winning run scored.


E — Baxley 2, Haze, Thoren, Brautman. DP — Colorado. LOB — Col. 15, RH 14. 2B — Sullivan, Cadena, Ajamian, Featherston. 3B — Hartman. HR — Koval (1), Sullivan (1), Gibson (1). SB — Haze, Baxley 2, Gates, Kocis, Kelly. Sac. Bunt — Baxley. Sac. Fly — Haze, Hartman.


Colorado;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Potter;.2;5;5;5;1;0


O’Donnell;0;0;0;0;2;0


Mansur;1;2;1;1;1;1


Kriethe;1;0;0;0;2;0


Thoren;2.2;2;0;0;1;3


Akerfelds;.2;0;0;0;0;2


Lombardelli;2;1;1;1;1;2


Mossberg, L;.1;2;2;2;0;1


Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Peters;4.1;6;1;1;1;8


Climer;1;3;4;4;1;1


Peterson;2;6;2;2;0;2


Logan;.2;1;0;0;0;0


Bechtel, W;1;1;0;0;0;0


O’Donnell faced three batters in the first inning.


WP — Mansur, Lobardelli. HBP — Thies (O’Donnell), Mattey (Peters), Vialpando (Cilmer), Thies (Lombardelli).


Umpires — Plate: Harlow; Field: Schepis, Wagers. Time — 3:31.


Hattiesburg Black Sox 9,


Denver Cougars 4


Denver;ab;r;h;bi;Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi


Hamilton ss;5;0;1;0;Regan 2b;4;1;2;2


Torrance lf;5;0;1;0;Jones cf;3;1;0;0


Turner 1b;4;0;1;0;Hall rf;4;1;1;1


Priest 3b;4;1;2;0;Burchfield 1b;5;0;0;0


Pracht dh;5;1;2;0;Lanzarote c;2;2;1;1


Mozingo c;5;0;1;0;Wilkes dh;3;1;1;0


Pennington 1b;4;0;3;2;Williams 3b;4;2;1;0


Familia rf;0;1;0;0;Lawson ss;3;1;2;2


Bro.Boisvert 2b;4;0;1;0;Echols 1f;4;0;0;0


McKisson cf;4;1;3;1;;;;


TOTALS;40;4;15;3;TOTALS;32;9;8;6


Denver;001;101;010;—4


Hattiesburg;300;300;03x;—9


E — Turner, Echols, Hamilton. DP — Denver. LOB — Den. 11, Hat. 7. 2B — Pennington, Williams, Lawson, Turner. HR — Lanzarote (2). SB — Regan 2, Williams, Lawson.


Denver;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Scott, L;3.1;3;5;1;2;0


Ciardullo;3.2;3;3;2;3;4


Bra.Boisvert;.2;2;1;1;2;1


Eggelston;.1;0;0;0;0;0


Hattiesburg;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Sanders, W;7.1;12;4;3;0;9


Tedder, S;1.2;3;0;0;0;1;2


Ciardullo faced two batters in the eighth inning.


WP — Scott, Ciardullo. Balk — Ciardullo. HBP — Lanzarote (Scott), Turner (Sanders).


Umpires — Plate: Vaughn; Field: Wagers, Harlow. Time — 2:35.


Hutchinson Monarchs 12,


Kansas City All-Stars 1


(6 innings)


Hutch.;ab;r;h;bi;Kan.City;ab;r;h;bi


MacKenzie 3b;4;0;0;0;Johnson cf;3;0;1;0


Sigrist;4;0;1;0;Simons 1b;2;0;0;0


White lf;2;2;0;0;Quinn 1b;1;1;1;1


Nedved ss;4;1;2;2;Spoonemore lf;2;0;1;0


Barber 1b;4;2;3;1;Adams dh;2;0;1;0


Stephens c;2;3;1;2;Berry ph;1;0;1;0


Reetz dh;3;2;2;1;Parker lf;1;0;0;0


Sartori cf;4;1;0;1;Peterson 3b;1;0;0;0


Chadwick rf;4;1;3;5;McCurdy 2b;0;0;0;0


;;;;;Brennaman 2b;2;0;0;0


;;;;;Butash c;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Meek c;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Disidore rf;3;0;0;0


;;;;;Lee ss;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Pasley ss;1;0;0;0;0


TOTALS;31;12;12;12;TOTALS;22;1;5;1


Hutchinson;107;103;—12


Kansas City;000;010;—1


E — Parker. LOB — Hut. 8, KC 7. 2B — Barber, Reetz, Spoonemore, Adams. HR — Nedved (1), Stephens (1), Chadwick (1), Quinn (1). SB — Sartori, Chadwick, Johnson.


Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Howell, W;6;5;1;1;2;5


Kansas City;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Martin, L;2;5;4;4;2;1


Nunnenkamp;1;2;4;3;2;0


Smith;2;2;1;1;1;0


Hesseltine;.1;3;3;3;1;1;


Hanna;.2;0;0;0;1;0


WP — Martin 2, Hesseltine. HBP — Spoonemore (Howell).


Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Olson, Dickinson. Time — 1:56.


Houston Express 15,


Austin Lonestar 7


(8 innings)


Austin;ab;r;h;bi;H.Express;ab;r;h;bi


Stephenson ss;4;2;2;1;DeVaughn lf;6;4;5;5


Mays lf;2;1;0;1;Gonzalez cf;3;2;1;2


Puls 1b;4;1;2;1;Cosco rf;4;1;2;3


Overstreet rf;4;1;1;1;Rojas dh;5;2;2;3


Bailey c;2;0;1;0;Paulsey 1b;3;0;1;1


Salinas dh;4;0;2;2;Labbie 1b;2;0;0;0


Dunlap cf;3;0;0;0;P.Deleon ss;4;0;0;0


Jackson 3b;3;1;0;0;Barfield rf;5;1;1;0


Hoyle 2b;4;1;0;0;Sanchez c;4;2;2;0


;;;;;Jefferson 2b;2;3;1;0


TOTALS;30;7;8;6;TOTALS;38;15;15;14


Austin;250;000;00;—7


H.Express;264;000;21;—15


There were two outs when the game ended.


E — Jackson 2, P.Deleon. Jefferson. LOB — Aus. 5, HE 8. 2B — Overstreet, DeVaughn, Gonzalez, Rojas, Sanchez 2. HR — DeVaughn (1), Rojas (2). SB — Stephenson, Mays, Bailey, DeVaughn, Gonzalez, Barfield 2. CS — Puls, Sanchez. Sac. Bunt — . Sac. Fly — Mays, Cosco.


Austin;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Babbitt, L;2;8;10;7;2;4


Bailey;1;2;2;2;0;0


Bayless;3.2;1;1;1;0;8


Medrano .1;2;1;1;0;1


Shields;.2;2;1;1;2;2


H.Express;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


A.Deleon;1.2;7;7;3;3;1


Jones, W;6.1;1;0;0;2;10


WP — Babbitt 2, Bayless, Shields, Deleon. HBP — Gonzalez 2 (Bailey, Medrano), P.Deleon (Babbitt).


Umpires — Plate: Olson; Field: Dickinson, Olson. Time — 2:53.


Thursday’s games


Consolation third round


Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Hattiesburg Black Sox 6 p.m.-h


Rose Hill Sluggers vs. Houston Express 8:30 p.m.-h


Championship quarterfinals


Hays Larks vs. Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m.-e


Santa Barbara Foresters vs. Liberal BeeJays 8:30 p.m.-e


Friday’s games


Consolation fourth round


Hays-Cheney loser vs. Hutchinson-Kansas City winner TBA-e


Santa Barbara-Liberal loser vs. Houston-Austin winner TBA-e


Saturday’s games


Championship semifinals TBA-e


Consolation quarterfinals TBA-e


Sunday’s game


Consolation semifinals 6 p.m.-e


Aug. 10


Championship game one 6 p.m.-e


Championship game two 8:30 p.m.-e (if necessary)