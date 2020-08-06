The third annual LULAC Youth/Senior Fishing Derby is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the East and West Governor’s Mansion ponds at Cedar Crest in southwest Topeka.

Entry in the event is $20 per team of two and includes hats, lunch and a dozen night crawlers. Those wishing to participate in the event can pre-register by calling 234-5809 or going to https://www.topekalulacseniorcenter.com. Participants also can register on site at 9 a.m. the day of the event.

The Topeka LULAC Senior Center is partnering with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on the event, which will also feature prizes for various categories.