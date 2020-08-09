WICHITA — For the fourth straight night, the Hutchinson Monarchs won an elimination game at the 86th NBC World Series to keep their summer alive.

Saturday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita, the Monarchs defeated the Houston Express, 10-4, to guarantee their highest-ever finish at the NBC World Series. After Saturday night’s win, the Monarchs can do no worse than third place.

Hutchinson rolled out Ryan Stuempfig on the mound to start the game. Stuempfig, a reliever for the Monarchs and Wichita State, had one start earlier in the summer, but it was only for two innings.

Before that, Stuempfig hadn’t started a game since 2019 as a freshman at Wichita State.

Despite allowing nine hits, Stuempfig went five innings, allowed only two earned runs and struck out six en route to the win.

"I was excited when I found out I was going to start. It’s always good to get a start," Stuempfig said. "It felt good to be back here [at Wichita State], especially with everything that’s been going on."

In the top of the seventh, first baseman Austin Callahan blasted a home run to right field to put the Monarchs up by eight.

"I was looking for something out over the plate," Callahan said. "I was looking for something I could hammer. It felt really good off the bat."

It was Callahan’s ninth home run of the summer, which ties Clayton Chadwick (2020) and Taylor Barber (2019) for most in a single season.

Callahan was a true freshman at Hutchinson Community College this past spring and is in his first year with the Monarchs.

"I’m still getting used to the talent, but I’m having a lot of fun being here [with the Monarchs]," Callahan said.

A five-run second inning gave the Monarchs a 6-1 lead after both teams scored a run in the first.

Tanner White fueled the offense with four RBIs - three of which came in the second when he cleared the bases with a triple.

After going scoreless for three consecutive innings, Hutchinson scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

"All you got to do is score more runs than the other team - it doesn’t matter how you do it," Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said. "We scored 10 runs and we had a lot of walks (nine)."

In addition to White’s three hits, Jack Sigrist, Dylan Nedved, Barber, and Callahan all recorded one hit.

"We could have buried them early, but we didn’t have the clutch hitting that we needed to have," McCue said.

Cody Farmer pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run in relief. Treyton Randall allowed a solo home run in the ninth, but otherwise got the job done in 1.2 innings of work.

The Monarchs relied on different faces out of the bullpen to get the job done in order to preserve some arms for a late push at the championship.

"[Farmer and Randall] haven’t pitched in a while, it’s their first time in the NBC and they were probably a little nervous, but I thought they pitched well," McCue said.

The Monarchs will look to keep their season alive at 6 p.m. Sunday night against the Cheney Diamond Dawgs. Hutchinson and Cheney tied for first place in the Sunflower Collegiate League, but the Monarchs took three out of four games against the Dawgs to win the league.

"It’s going to be a dog fight," McCue said. "Since we won the league, they’re going to want to beat us and make the championship game. We’re going to come out fighting, and it’s going to be a team effort."

The winner will play the Santa Barbara Foresters on Monday.