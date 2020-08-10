Fort Hays State men's basketball ranked third nationally in average attendance for the 2019-20 season, averaging 2,350 fans per game. Northern State (S.D.) led the nation in attendance for the 13th consecutive year, while Dixie State (Utah) ranked second. Fort Hays State was fourth in total attendance with 30,545 passing through the gates of Gross Memorial Coliseum in 2019-20. Fort Hays State helped the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association lead the nation in attendance as a conference for the 11th straight year.

Fort Hays State held 13 home contests in 2019-20. The Tigers saw their average home attendance rise from 2,325 per game in 2018-19 to 2,350 per game in 2019-20. The Tigers ranked in the top five nationally for attendance in six of the last seven years and this is the 11th-straight season the Tigers have been inside the top 10.

Fort Hays State led the way in attendance among MIAA schools for the fourth straight year. The MIAA led the nation with an average of 1,286 fans per game with eight of its 14 members inside the top 30. Missouri Southern (7th) and Missouri Western (9th) joined FHSU among the Top 10.

Fort Hays State moved to 385-66 (.854) overall inside Gross Memorial Coliseum since joining NCAA Division II. FHSU has achieved at least 10 wins at home in 41 of its 47 seasons overall inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, which opened in 1973. The Tigers have had winning seasons at home in 45 of the 47 years inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.