By Arne Green

The Salina Journal

With the Big 12 announcing its intention to play football this fall, Kansas State released its revised 2020 schedule Wednesday with a Sept. 12 season opener against Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Following a bye week, the Wildcats will once again open Big 12 play on the road with a Sept. 26 trip to Oklahoma, then will entertain Texas Tech for their home league opener on Sept. 3.

The Sept. 12 start date is the latest for K-State since a Sept. 19 opener against Montana in 1992, and it's the first time in school history that the Wildcats have played less than two conference games. The Big 12 opted for a 9-plus-1 schedule this year with a full league round robin and just one nonconference game.

K-State is 2-0 all time against Arkansas State, but the last meeting was a 31-7 Wildcat victory in 1980.

KANSAS STATE 2020 SCHEDULE

September — 12, Arkansas State; 26, at Oklahoma.

October — 3, Texas Tech; 10, at TCU; 24, Kansas; 31, at West Virginia.

November — 7, Oklahoma State; 21, at Iowa State; 28, at Baylor.

December — 5, Texas.