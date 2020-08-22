After a whirlwind week, Hays High’s varsity fall sports schedule is back to full capacity, HHS athletic director Lance Krannawitter said Friday.

"We lost games but we were able to find replacements," Krannawitter said. "It’s been a wild ride."

The Hays High football team has filled two openings for Week 1 and Week 8 after Unified School District 259 in Wichita canceled fall sports for its district.

Hays filled the voids by adding a road game against Goddard Eisenhower on Sept. 4 and a home game against Wichita Kapaun on Oct. 23.

The Indians were previously scheduled to play Wichita East in Week 1 and Wichita Northwest in Week 8.

With USD 259’s decision Thursday, eight members of the Greater Wichita Area League — Wichita East, Wichita Heights, Wichita North, Wichita Northwest, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast, Wichita West — will see their fall sports season canceled. Kapaun and Bishop Carroll are members of the Greater Wichita Area League but can move forward with the season because they are not in the Wichita Public Schools district.

Hays High soccer also lost games against Wichita opponents but new opponents were found and a revised schedule was released Friday.

Krannawitter, who credited his fellow athletic directors in the Western Athletic Conference for working together to help fill voids, said it was a sigh of relief to find replacement opponents.

However, he noted it was important for everyone involved in high school sports to remain flexible.

"This is a moving target," he said. "What we have this week may not be the same next week."

Competition for Hays High and Thomas More Prep-Marian begins next week, highlighted by Saturday’s Hays High Volleyball Invitational at HHS. Krannawitter said the tournament field will be full after Salina Central was an added as a replacement for Olathe West after the Olathe school district voted to postpone fall sports.

Krannawitter asks for the community’s cooperation in following safety guidelines when attending the tournament.

"The mask ordinances and social-distancing policies we have in place will be required to enable our fans to come in," Krannawitter said. "We are not going to restrict a certain number or percentage of fans. "We’re going to let everybody come in. Social distance if possible. Masks will be required.

"We think it will be a great tournament. We’re looking forward to it."

Revised Hays High football schedule

Sept 4: at Goddard Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Sept 11: at Great Bend, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: Liberal, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Garden City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Abilene, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: Dodge City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Maize South, 7 p.m.

Oct 23: Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m.

Oct 30: Playoffs, TBD

Revised Hays High boys soccer schedule

Sept. 1: Garden City, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Great Bend, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Salina Central, 5 p.m.

Sept. 12: Wichita Warriors Homeschool, 11 a.m.

Sept. 15: Great Bend, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: Dodge City, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: Great Bend, 6:30pm

Thursday, Sep 24: at Garden City, 5pm

Tuesday: Sep. 29: Junction City, 4pm

Oct. 1: at Liberal, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Dodge City, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: Liberal, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Baldwin, Noon

Oct. 17: Classical School of Wichita, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22: TMP-Marian, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: KSHSAA Regionals