WILL DeVADER, HAYDEN

5-11, 190 senior FB/LB

DeVader was in on 106 tackles last fall for the 10-2 Wildcats, with six sacks and three tackles for loss. DeVader has compiled more than 200 tackles over the past two seasons as Hayden went 17-5. Offensively, DeVader rushed for 498 yards on 85 carries and scored 10 touchdowns as a junior.

MIKAEL GLENN, TOPEKA WEST

6-2, 185 junior WR/SS/K/P

Glenn is one of Topeka West’s most experienced and most versatile players and will be counted on to fill a variety of roles for the Chargers, 1-8 last season, this fall. Glenn is likely to start at wide receiver and strong safety while also handling West’s punting and place-kicking chores.

JACK KONRADE, HAYDEN

5-10, 165 senior RB

Konrade rushed for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns on 82 attempts as the Wildcats posted a 10-2 record and advanced to the 3A state semifinals last season. Konrade, who received All-City honorable mention, also saw spot duty on defense, registering 14 tackles.

EWAN MILLS, SEAMAN

6-2, 285 senior C/DT

Mills earned All-City and All-Centennial League honorable mention last fall and is regarded as one of the city’s top college prospects heading into his senior season for the Vikings, who will be looking to improve on last season’s 2-7 record.

JEFF MOORE, TOPEKA HIGH

5-11, 265 senior C

Moore received All-City and All-Centennial League honorable mention last spring while helping open up holes for former Topeka High star running back Ky Thomas to rush for more than 3,000 yards. Moore helped High post a 10-2 record and reach the 6A semifinals.

TREY PIVARNIK, HAYDEN

6-3, 210 senior TE/WR/DE

Pivarnik was named to the All-City offense at wide receiver as a junior after helping lead the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and a berth in the 3A semifinals. Pivarnik caught 24 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns and was in on 24 tackles with six sacks.

TRE PROSPER, HIGHLAND PARK

6-3, 190 senior QB/LB

Prosper was a bright spot for winless Highland Park last season, earning All-City and All-Centennial League honorable mention. The Scots will look to Prosper to be a team leader this fall as they try to snap a 52-game losing streak that dates back to 2014.

DESMOND PURNELL, HAYDEN

6-1, 210 senior RB/FS

Purnell was a key player for 10-2 Hayden on offense, defense and special teams last fall, earning All-City Top 11 honors. Purnell rushed for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 13 passes for 268 yards and four TDs, averaged 39.2 on 21 punts and had 48 tackles and three interceptions on defense, including a pick six.

ERIC SCHNURR, WASHBURN RURAL

6-2, 320 senior DL

Schnurr is a top returner on defense for Washburn Rural, which will be looking to bounce back from a 3-6 record last season. Schnurr earned All-City and All-Centennial League honorable mention as a junior.

GEIVONNII WILLIAMS, TOPEKA HIGH

6-2, 190 senior QB/WR/DB

Williams had a big year for 10-2 Topeka High on offense, defense and special teams as a junior, earning All-City Top 11 honors and first-team All-Centennial League honors on offense and defense and second-team recognition at returner. Williams caught 36 passes for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall.

HUNTER WOHLER, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

5-11, 175 senior QB

Wohler, a three-year starter for Shawnee Heights at quarterback, Wohler earned All-City honorable mention last fall after rushing for 395 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 carries and completing 98 of 184 pass attempts for 1,246 yards and 9 touchdowns.