Like many young kids in Rossville, Bo Reeves vividly remembers looking up to the Bulldawg football teams that captured three straight Class 3A state championships from 2014-16.

"Those guys were our idols," Reeves said of a group that included not only Reeves’ older brother, Jackson, but also the likes of two-time All-State quarterback Tucker Horak, Cole Schjmacher, Jacob Bradshaw and Dawson Hammes. "We always talked about how it was something to look forward to when we got up there and it would be our turn. We watched them so closely so that we could do exactly what they did."

The production and level of success those championship teams enjoyed were staggering. The Horak-led, undefeated title teams in 2014 and 2015 averaged 447 and 520 yards per game, respectively, while also putting up 48.4 and 53.1 points a contest.

When Bradshaw took over for Horak at quarterback in 2016, the production hardly diminished, with the Bulldawgs averaging 42.9 points and 462 yards per game on their way to a third straight crown. In the three years since the title run ended, it’s been tough to duplicate those gaudy numbers, but this year’s edition of the Bulldawgs could very well come the closest to matching the skill set displayed by the title teams.

Rossville returns every key weapon from last year’s 7-3 team that averaged 37.8 points and 417 yards per game. That makes the prospects for the Bulldawgs’ potential in 2020 very tantalizing.

"I think we definitely have what it takes this year," Reeves said. "We’ve got all the pieces to the puzzle. We’ve just got great chemistry out there. The sky’s the limit for us."

Rossville coach Derick Hammes agrees with the assessment of his senior standout receiver.

"The similarities we have with some of those teams we had is we have multiple guys that can get things done and the focus of the defense can’t be to take one person away," Hammes said. "There are some differences. We’ve got a little bit of speed in this group and a little size with what Bo brings to the table. We’ve got depth and we’re somewhat interchangeable in some of our spots. That’s what excites me."

The basis of Rossville’s successful offenses have revolved first and foremost around a playmaker at quarterback, and returning starter Torrey Horak showed he was ready to fill that role a year ago. The younger brother of Tucker — who is the only player in state history to rush and throw for 2,000 yards in the same season — expectations have been high for Torrey since Day 1, and he’s answered the call.

Stepping in as starting quarterback as a sophomore, he ran for 1,214 yards and 16 touchdowns and threw for 1,007 yards and 17 touchdowns.

What the title teams had that its successors have somewhat lacked, however, was playmakers to surround the quarterback, and Rossville has those as well.

In rushing for 316 yards per game last year, Rossville got 828 yards and 10 touchdowns from Woodrow Rezac and another 636 yards and seven TDs from Tyree Sowers. As seniors this year, both are strong backfield complements to Horak.

Reeves, a four-year starter, led the receiving corps with 512 yards and eight touchdown grabs, but Rezac, Sowers and Kaiden Brown each added more than 100 yards and combined for eight touchdowns, as well.

"We just have to get them in position to do what they do well," Hammes said. "When we have a quarterback in the system for multiple years, there’s so much decision-making that goes into that position for us that it’s more of a mental thing than physical thing. I think that experience bodes well for us to use the strengths we’ve got around him."

The key to Rossville’s success likely hinges on the development of the guys clearing the way for the many playmakers. Graduation claimed All-2A lineman Kody Davoren, but three starters return, led by seniors Joe McGrath and Kris Brown.

In going 7-3 last year, Rossville opened the season with a 28-8 win over eventual Class 1A state champion Centralia, which didn’t lose again after the loss. After suffering Mid-East League setbacks to rival Silver Lake (14-13) and Riley County (34-15), the Bulldawgs ran off five straight wins before falling 29-21 in overtime in the playoffs to Nemaha Central.

Central went on to win the Class 2A state championship, leaving Rossville with the knowledge it was right on the cusp of perhaps doing the same.

"We were disappointed, obviously, not that we were a young team but with a lot of these guys being juniors last year, I saw us getting better as we played," Hammes said. "That’s what stings the most is I know we were going to get better the longer we went."

Nemaha Central graduated several key players off its title team, as did runner-up Norton and many of last year’s top Class 2A teams. It’s been a revolving door of title teams in the classification since Rossville’s run, and this year appears to be as wide open as any.

With its pieces in place, Rossville believes it has as good of a chance as any.

"When I look back the past few years, the teams that have made the run, at least on our side of the bracket, were senior-dominated," Hammes said. "They had a lot of upperclassmen on their team and that was a strength they had that we didn’t. That’s not an excuse for us any more. We’ve got kids that have playing experience and hopefully the 17-, 18-year-olds in their senior year brings the intangible we didn’t have the past few years."

BULLDAWGS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Derick Hammes, 8th year.

Last year’s record — 7-3

Top offensive returners: OG Kris Brown, sr.; RB Tyree Sowers, sr.; RB Kaiden Brown, sr.; WR Bo Reeves, sr.; QB Torrey Horak, jr.; SB Woodrow Rezac, sr.; OL Joe McGrath, sr.; OL Jacob Carver, so.

Top defensive returners: DE Bryson Balch, sr.; LB Kaiden Brown, Sr.; CB Bo Reeves, sr.; CB Torrey Horak, jr.; LB Corey Catron, jr.; DL Brody Lietz, jr.; DB Layne Hurla, sr.; DB Austin Klesath, sr.; DL Mshewe Hale, jr.

Schedule — Sept. 4 at Centralia, Sept. 11 Rock Creek, Sept. 18 St. Marys, Sept. 25 at McLouth, Oct. 2 at Oskaloosa, Oct. 9 at Pleasant Ridge, Oct. 16 Silver Lake, Oct. 23 Mission Valley, Oct. 30 First round of 2A playoffs