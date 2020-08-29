LYONS — The Nickerson High School girls tennis team opened the season on Thursday at the Lyons Invitational.

Five teams - Nickerson, Lyons, Great Bend, Pratt, and Chaparral - were in attendance.

Nickerson was led by Zoe Coonce at No. 2 singles. Coonce went 3-1, including an impressive win over Pratt’s Bailey Jackson by a 7-6 (1) score.

At No. 1 singles, Olivia Rome went 1-3. Rome defeated Chaparral’s Jade Calvert, 6-1, for her lone win.

Nickerson’s No. 1 doubles team of Carly Bontrager and Lanaya Hada went 1-3 with their win coming over Pratt’s Bella Barker and Hannah Holmes by a 6-4 score.

At No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Rosenberg and Jolie Shultz also went 1-3, defeating Lyons’ Victoria Contreras and Mia Bryant in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (4).

Nickerson is next in action on Tuesday at the Hillsboro Invitational.