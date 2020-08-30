The State of Kansas’ executive order 20-59 and the KSHSAA have outlined procedures that will be implemented during the fall season. The following procedures have been adopted by the Mid-Continent League to ensure our students will have the best chance to be in school and represent their school in competition.

• Indoor Events:

Masks will be required to be worn by everyone except the current activity participants

This includes but not limited to spectators, coaches, players on the bench, people at the score table and gate workers.

Maintain social distancing as much as possible

• Outdoor Events:

Masks will be encouraged where social distancing cannot be maintained.

For example: Concession stand lines, Restrooms, etc…

• Temp checks:

Teams will need to do temp checks prior to loading buses for away activities