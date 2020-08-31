The Newton High School girls’ golf team returns the entire squad for the 2020 season.

Joanie Pauls returns for her 17th season as Railer head coach. She is assisted by Autumn Altum, who also coaches the junior varsity.

Newton was fifth in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I last year and fifth in Class 5A regional play.

Two state qualifiers return from last season – senior Mallory Seirer and sophomore Lindsey Warsnak. Both were second-team all-league selections.

Also returning are seniors Anna Harder, Alyssa Lujano, Alondra Valle; junior Ember Suter; and sophomores Cadence Altum and Jaye Skinner.

Junior Aly Moses is returning from the 2018 season. Junior Madeline Duncan was a JV player last season.

"Our team's strength is our experience," Pauls said. "We didn't lose any players last year to graduation. Our players have spent time this summer competing in tournaments and working on their games, so I plan to see improvement in our team scores from where we ended the season last year."

Pauls looks for Maize and Salina South to be among the top contenders for the AV-CTL I title this season. Top non-league opponents include Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Andover.

Schedule

Aug. 31 @ Derby Inv. (Derby Golf & CC) 3 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 3 p.m.

Sept. 10 @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 Newton Inv. (Hesston GC) 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Buhler Inv. (TBA) 9 a.m.

Sept. 30 @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) ccd.

Oct. 1 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.

Oct. 6 AV-CTL I @ Sand Creek Station 10 a.m.

Oct. 12 Regionals TBA

Oct. 19-20 State @ Salina Municipal GC TBA