Natausha Dreher and Shannon Funk didn’t have to wait long for their dream matchup to become reality.

Sibling rivalry took on a new meaning when coach Dreher’s Thomas More-Prep Monarchs met up with coach Funk’s Hays High Indians in the championship match of the season-opening Maroon and Gold Volleyball Invitational on Saturday at Hays High.

The match was something the sisters had hoped for ever since Funk was hired at Hays High following last season.

"I want (Natausha) to make it to the championship just as bad as I want to make it to the championship," said Funk, who served as an assistant for Dreher a couple seasons ago at TMP.

"With me being a part of their program just two short years ago, I have a connection with those kids," Funk added. "I want them to do well. I want my kids to do well. What happened today was truly the ultimate goal."

Dreher agreed.

"When we got into this tournament it was just so exciting to be in a Hays tournament and have the pride of Hays volleyball," Dreher said. "And when your sister’s coaching over there, nothing’s better. Nothing’s better.

"We both hoped and hoped, and I think the kids hoped (that Hays High and TMP would play in the final). It was a great start to the season for both of us."

The match lived up to its billing.

TMP edged Hays High in a three-set thriller, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23 to claim the tournament title.

The third set was a roller-coaster ride for both teams. TMP built a 22-18 lead but Hays High won five of the next six points to knot the match at 23.

Emilee Lane’s kill gave the Monarchs a chance at match point, and Kassidi Yost sealed it by making a tough dig and sending a ball over the net that Hays High was unable to return. TMP went 5-0 in the tourney while Hays High was 4-1.

"It was so much fun," TMP senior libero Emilee Augustine said of the final. "The competition was great. I think coach Funk is doing an unbelievable job coaching (Hays High).

"It was a little nerve-wracking, but it was so much fun, overall."

Dreher said she told her team to soak up the experience when the match got tight late.

"That’s what you want in a championship match," Dreher said. "I called a timeout at one point and I said ’Girls, this is exactly what you want. This is what you compete for. This is the reason they do championship games, so just love it, be where your feet are and enjoy every second and every ball.’ "

Following the match, the crowd showed their appreciation by giving the players a standing ovation.

"It was really incredible," Funk said of the return to play. "Everybody in the stands I talked to was like, ‘Oh, it’s so nice to be back in the gym.’ It started off kind of chaotic, even for the lineups and everything, but it felt so good to be back. It was awesome."

It was the first high school sporting event in Hays since the pandemic brought sports to a halt last March.

Hays High did not limit attendance for the tournament but all spectators were required to wear masks, and temperatures were taken upon entry.

Knowing a full sports season isn’t guaranteed amidst the pandemic, Hays High is choosing to honor its senior classes during the first competitions of the athletes’ respective sports. Volleyball seniors Alexa Moeckel, Katelyn Suppes, Maia Lummus and Brooklyn Schaffer were recognized Saturday.

"All my seniors played so smart today," Funk said. "They really showed their maturity and their discipline. All four of them did great."

After both Hays teams swept through pool play, the Monarchs and Indians cruised to semifinal wins against Salina Central and Colby, respectively, to set up the all-Hays final and give Dreher and Funk their wish to have their teams square off in the title match.

"I love seeing her successful, and I love that we both get to be in this platform where we are doing something that we really enjoy," Dreher said of her older sister.

TMP, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, lost just one senior off last year’s 33-7 team.

"The kids, they understand where they are at in times of stress, and they understand where they are at in times of joy," Dreher said. "And I feel like that is a very beneficial thing."

Funk said her team’s performance exceeded expectations for the opening tournament.

"Today was surprising, honestly," Funk said. "My girls developed overnight. We did a team-bonding thing last night and it paid off greatly today. They clicked, they played well, they were determined. They were just a different team that I’ve seen up to this point. It was surprising — happily surprising."

Lane, a junior hitter for the Monarchs, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. She led the way for the Monarchs in the final while Augustine came up with several big digs.

Yost, a junior setter, joined Lane on all-tournament team.

Augustine said the Monarchs are taking nothing for granted and cherishing every match they play.

"You never know with the whole situation, the pandemic, you don’t really know, this could be your last game," Augustine said. "So you just want to live for the moment, for sure.

"It is such a grateful feeling. I mean I never really realized how much I loved the game until it’s almost taken away from you. The other seniors are so fun to be around. They push you to be the best that you can be. Overall, it’s so amazing to play with them."

Hays High was represented on the all-tournament team by Schaffer and sophomore Carly Lang.

Schaffer was named most outstanding defensive player.

"She is not afraid to have the ball in her hands," Funk said of Schaffer. "When the other team is serving, she wants them to serve it at her. She is not afraid of anything."

The Indians had to adapt after junior Ella Voth suffered an ankle injury in pool play.

"We don’t have a lot of girls that sit the bench, as far as hitters," Funk said. "When she went down, we had to have our setter, who usually only plays back row, play all the way around. It really changed our game strategy quite significantly during that set.

"Then before the championship game, we drew up a whole new rotation. My setter (Kenzie Flax) who usually never plays front row was swinging left side for us. She did great. She stepped up, took care of the ball. We had girls playing in new spots and it was different. But they didn’t care, they just played ball and they did a good job on that."

Other all-tournament selections included Bucklin’s Catherine Bowman, Salina Central’s McKenzie Marring, Salina South’s Lauren Davison, Wheatland-Grinnell’s Livia Schultz, Scott City’s Ella Rumford and Colby’s Kennedy Stanley and Briana Barnett.

Colby took third place with a 25-23, 25-20 win over Salina Central.

Hays High Maroon and Gold Invitational

Final

TMP def. Hays High, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23

Third-place

Colby def. Salina Central, 25-23, 25-20

Fifth place

Salina South def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 25-10, 25-10

Seventh place

Scott City def. Bucklin, 25-18, 25-15