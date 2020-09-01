Colby Eagles

Class 3A

Coach: Rees McKinney (4th season, 23-7)

2019 record/playoff finish: 9-1, 1-1

Top returners: Hagan Booi, sr. FB/LB, ; Ryan Myers, sr. QB/DB,; Nick Rehmer, jr. OL, ; Ian Rosales, jr., C/DT; Jaren Rush, sr., WR; Landon Rinehart, LB, sr.

Team notes: Colby won its first nine games last year, including a double-overtime win over Scott City. Graduation losses include running back Calvin Stapp and offensive lineman Aaron Kurth. Quarterback Ryan Myers threw for 578 yards and five touchdowns last year. Hagan Booi rushed for 598 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 at Hugoton

Sept. 11 Cimarron

Sept. 18 at Ulysses

Sept. 25 at Smoky Valley

Oct. 2 Southeast of Saline

Oct. 9 Russell

Oct. 16 at Scott City

Oct. 23 Goodland

Goodland Cowboys

Class 3A

Coach: Chase Topliff (4th season, 4-23)

2019 record/playoff finish: 1-8

Top returners: Ryan Berls, OL, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Leyton Cure, sr., QB/SS; Jackson Daise, sr., DB; Mason Murray, sr., TE/LB; Caden Thomas, sr., OL.; Trevor Daise, sr., DL; Blake Livengood, jr., RB/LB; Joshua Seudass, jrr., DL; DJ Knox, jr., WR/ DB.; Dexter Dautel, jr., OL/DL; Mason Hernandez, so., RB/WR, 5-10, 160, So.; Kyan Ensign, so., LB.

Team notes: The Cowboys return 21 lettermen and 12 starters from last year, looking to take a step forward in 2020.

Leyton Cure threw for 1,425 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 394 yards and 10 scores a year ago. Mason Murray is Goodland’s leading returning tackler after notching 87 tackles last year. Mason Hernandez has 284 yards receiving in 2019.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 Liberal

Sept. 11 Bridgeport (Neb.)

Sept. 18 Lakin

Sept. 25 at Scott City

Oct. 2 Smoky Valley

Oct. 9 at Southeast of Saline

Oct. 16 Russell

Oct. 23 at Colby