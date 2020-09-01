Tuesday

Sep 1, 2020 at 2:54 PM


Colby Eagles


Class 3A


Coach: Rees McKinney (4th season, 23-7)


2019 record/playoff finish: 9-1, 1-1


Top returners: Hagan Booi, sr. FB/LB, ; Ryan Myers, sr. QB/DB,; Nick Rehmer, jr. OL, ; Ian Rosales, jr., C/DT; Jaren Rush, sr., WR; Landon Rinehart, LB, sr.


Team notes: Colby won its first nine games last year, including a double-overtime win over Scott City. Graduation losses include running back Calvin Stapp and offensive lineman Aaron Kurth. Quarterback Ryan Myers threw for 578 yards and five touchdowns last year. Hagan Booi rushed for 598 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 at Hugoton


Sept. 11 Cimarron


Sept. 18 at Ulysses


Sept. 25 at Smoky Valley


Oct. 2 Southeast of Saline


Oct. 9 Russell


Oct. 16 at Scott City


Oct. 23 Goodland


Goodland Cowboys


Class 3A


Coach: Chase Topliff (4th season, 4-23)


2019 record/playoff finish: 1-8


Top returners: Ryan Berls, OL, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Leyton Cure, sr., QB/SS; Jackson Daise, sr., DB; Mason Murray, sr., TE/LB; Caden Thomas, sr., OL.; Trevor Daise, sr., DL; Blake Livengood, jr., RB/LB; Joshua Seudass, jrr., DL; DJ Knox, jr., WR/ DB.; Dexter Dautel, jr., OL/DL; Mason Hernandez, so., RB/WR, 5-10, 160, So.; Kyan Ensign, so., LB.


Team notes: The Cowboys return 21 lettermen and 12 starters from last year, looking to take a step forward in 2020.


Leyton Cure threw for 1,425 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 394 yards and 10 scores a year ago. Mason Murray is Goodland’s leading returning tackler after notching 87 tackles last year. Mason Hernandez has 284 yards receiving in 2019.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 Liberal


Sept. 11 Bridgeport (Neb.)


Sept. 18 Lakin


Sept. 25 at Scott City


Oct. 2 Smoky Valley


Oct. 9 at Southeast of Saline


Oct. 16 Russell


Oct. 23 at Colby