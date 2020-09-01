Abilene

Coach: Jade Koch

Record: 25-14.

Top returners: Autumn Fitzgeralds, MH, sr.; Reagan Ditto, OH, sr.; Jenna Hayes, OH, jr.; Emma Wildman, MH, jr.; Joy Clemence, L, jr.; Taya Hoerner, S, jr.

Outlook: Cowgirls claimed North Central Kansas League title with Hayes a first-team all-league pick. ... She had team0high 223 kills last year. ... Wildman added 160 kills. ... Clemence had 75 aces and 103 digs. ... Graduation claimed two all-leaguers. ... Roth and Hoerner take over vacated setter role.

Schedule

Sept. --3. Abilene Quad; 8. Concordia; 12. at Southeast-Saline Inv. 19. at Rossville Inv.; 24. at Chapman; 29. at Clay Center. Oct. --1. at Hays Triangular.

Atchison

Coach: Liz Harris

Record: 9-30.

Top returners: Katy Harris, S, jr.; Madi Bruce, S, jr.; Jamyah Booker, OH, jr.; Macie Molt, OH, sr.; Rayne Berkhalter, L, jr.

Outlook: Redmen lost All-Class 4A standout Winny Harris to graduation. ... Katy Harris was an All-Kansas City-Atchison League pick and had 180 kills and 348 assists. ... Bruce had 66 aces.

Schedule

Sept. -- 3. Seabury; 10. at Jackson Heights Quad; 12. at Nemaha Central Inv.; 15. St. Joseph Lafayette; 19. at Hiawatha Inv.; 21. at Highland Park Quad; 29. at St. Joseph Lafayette. Oct. -- 8. at Basehor-Linwood; 10. Atchison Inv.; 15. at Shawnee Heights; 19. at Tonganoxie.

Axtell

Coach: Pamela Buessing

Record: 13-23.

Top returners: Halie Schmitz, S/MH, sr.; Jordyn Smith, OH, sr.; Aspen Buessing, OH, jr.; Lily McClellan, Opp, jr.

Outlook: Graduation claimed three-year starting setter Kinsey Feldkamp and two-year starting hitter Kori Schmelzle. ... Smith is top returning hitter with 87 kills and Schmitz had 72 and Buessing 71. ... Schmitz also had 50 assists and 278 digs and Smith had 325 digs and Buessing 348 digs. ... Only two seniors on roster and bulk of squad are sophomores and freshmen.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Hanover (w/BV-Randolph); 8. Doniphan West/Troy/Clifton-Cyde; 15. at Valley Heights (w/Troy); 22. at Centralia (w/Doniphan West); 26. Axtell Inv.; 29. Centralia/Frankfort. Oct.. --3. at Valley Falls Inv.; 6. at Onaga (w/Wetmore); 13. at Washington County (w/Linn/Hanover); 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Baldwin

Coach: Kathryn Kerner

Record: N/A.

Top returners: Emma Grossoehme, S, sr.; Jasmine Renyer, MH, sr.; Riley Galvan, DS, sr.; Brooklyn Chase, L, sr.; Sophie Baker, S, jr.; Ella Scoby, OH, jr.; Chaney Barth, OH, so.

Outlook: Barth was second on team in kills last year with 173 and Scoby was third with 161. ... Grossoehme had 359 assists and 281 digs.

Blue Valley-Randolph

Coach: Beth Luhman

Record: 15-22.

Top returners: Abby Cassel, S, jr.; Allison O'Shea, S, jr.; Breeanna Young, OH, jr.; Landry Zoeller, MH, so.

Outlook: Rams are young with just one senior, who hasn't played since freshman year. ... Young led team with 133 kills land 292 digs ast year and was second on team with 81 blocks.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Hanover (w/Axtell); 8. at Wetmore (w/Washington County); 12. at Southern Cloud Inv.; 15. at Clifton-Clyde (w/Onaga); 22. Frankfort/Linn/Wetmore; 26. at Wakefield Inv.; 29. at Onaga (w/Doniphan West). Oct. --3. Clifton-Clyde/Centralia/Valley Heights; 6. at Centralia (w/Troy); 13. TVL Tournament.

Burlingame

Coach: Brooke Bingham

Record: 22-13.

Top returners: Katie Shaffer, S, sr.; Megan Giffin, OH, sr.; Daelyn Winters, S/OH, jr.; Brooke Lewis, OH, jr.; Jaelynn Brake, MH, sr.; Kenna Masters, L, jr.; Alexandra Crook, MH, so.

Outlook: Bearcats captured Lyon County League regular season and tournament titles last year and return entire team. ... Winters and Lewis were first-team all-league selections with Lewis leading team in kills with 275 and Winters posting 220 assists and 105 kills. ... Shaffer led team with 369 assists. ... Giffin had 102 kills and 51 aces. ... Crook led team in blocks as freshman with 69 and Brake had 63. ... Masters had team-high 230 digs.

Schedule

>Sept. --1. at Waverly; 3. at Onaga (w/Seabury); 12. at Lyndon Inv.; 15. Southern Coffey; 19. at Hartford Inv.; 22. Hartford/Waverly; 24. Mission Valley/Highland Park; 29. at MdCV (w/Southern Coffey). Oct. --6. Lebo/Cair Paravel; 13. at Madison (w/Olpe); 17. at LCL Tournament (Emporia).

Burlington

Coach: Diane Marshall

Record: 18-21.

Top returners: Gracie Becker, MH, sr.; Libby Stadel, OH, sr.; Miranda Meats, S, jr.; Caydence Doebele, MH, jr.; Karlie Whitworth, OH, jr.; Josie Stadel, OH, jr.; Makena Klubek, L, jr.

Outlook: Wildcats coming off rebuilding year after graduating almost everyone off 2018 state runner-up team.

Schedule

Sept. -- 12. at Iola Inv.; 15. at Wellsville; 22. at Prairie View; 26. Burlington Inv.; 29. at Santa Fe Trail. Oct. -- 1. at Paola; 6. at Anderson County; 13. Burlington Inv.; 17. at Anderson County; 20. at Wellsville.

Centralia

Coach: Tammy Talley

Record: 32-7.

Top returners: Avery Mars, S, sr.; Sarah Koch, OH, sr.; Kylie McClain, OH, sr.; Avery Deters, OH, jr.; Abbie Flentie, L, jr.; Lena Haverkamp, S, so.; Raegan Becker, OH, so.

Outlook: Panthers finished runner-up in Twin Valley League last year. ... Talley takes over as head coach for Nick Evans, who was there just one year. ... Graduation claimed first-team all-leaguers Morgan Kramer and Kennedy Becker.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Doniphan West (w/Wetmore); 8. at Linn (w./Onaga); 15. at Washington County (w/Hanover/Wetmore); 19. at Hiawatha Inv.; 22. Doniphan West/Axtell; 29. at Axtell (w/Frankfort). Oct. --3. at Valley Falls Inv.; 6. at BV-Randolph (w/Clifton-Clyde); 13. Troy/BV-Randolph; 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Chapman

Coach: Erin Bell

Record: 26-11.

Top returners: Brayden Ash, L, sr.; Sophia Cavanaugh, MH/S, so.; Maya Kirkpatrick, OH/S, so.

Outlook: Graduation claimed five seniors, including first-team All-North Central Kansas League picks McKenna Kirkpatrick, Peyton Suther and Ashlynn Bledsoe. ... Cavanaugh led team in blocks with 77 and also had 110 kills. ... Ash had 260 digs. ... Irish were league and sub-state runners-up.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Wabaunsee/Riley County; 8. Marysville; 12. at Riley County Inv.; 17. Hutchinson Trinity; 24. Abilene; 29. at Wamego. Oct. --3. at Silver Lake Inv.; 6. at Concordia; 13. at Clay Center; 17. at Hillsboro Inv.; 20. Nickerson/Smoky Valley.

Clay Center

Coach: Robert Moran

Record: 13-24.

Top returners: Ashlyn Tiers, OH, sr.; Maddie Craig, OH, sr.; Reaghan Henry, OH, sr.; Hali Bloomdahl, MH, jr.; Marcy Hammel, S, sr.; Jacey Schurle, MH, jr.

Outlook: Tiers and Bloomdahl were honorable mention All-North Central Kansas League picks last year. ... Tier led team with 194 kills, while Henry had 173, Bloomdahl 149 and Schurle 127. ... Hammel had 204 assists last year. ... Bloomdahl led team with 54 blocks and Schurle had 44.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Southeast-Saline/Minneapolis; 8. at Wamego; 12. at Riley County Inv.; 19. at Republic County Inv.; 22. at Smoky Valley (w/Hoisington); 24. Concordia; 29. Abilene. Oct. â€"3. at Concordia Inv.; 6. at Marysville; 10. at Council Grove Inv.; 13. Chapman; at Northern Heights (w/Rural Vista).

Colony-Crest

Coach: Abigail Hermreck

Record: 7-23.

Top returners: Aubree Holloran, S, sr.; Lindsey Godderz, L, jr.; Mckenna Hammond, OH, so.

Outlook: Holloran was honorable mention All-Three Rivers League last year and is only senior on this year's team.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Hartford; 8. at St. Paul 15. at Northeast-Arma; 19. at Humboldt Inv.; 22. Home Quad; 29. at Oswego. Oct. -- 6. at Yates Center; 10. at Uniontown; 13. at Marmaton Valley.

Emporia

Coach: Ashley Nehls

Record: 10-25.

Top returners: Macey Adams, S, sr.; Abbie Demleer, MH, sr.; Emily Christensen, OH, sr.; Grace Xu, S, jr.; Gracie Gilpin, U, jr.; Maddyn Stewart, DS, jr.; Elleanna Bennett, L, jr.

Outlook: Christensen was honorable mention All-Centennial League pick last year and had 146 kills. ... Gilpin had 78 kills. ... Xu led team with 263 assists and Adams had 234.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Highland Park/Topeka High; 3. at Junction City (w/Highland Park/Topeka West); 8. at Hayden (w/Topeka High); 12. at Valley Center Inv.; 15. Manhattan/Seaman; 15. Free State; 17. at Topeka West (w/Salina South); 22. at Junction City (w/Washburn Rural); 29. Highland Park/Topeka West. Oct. --1. at Ottawa; 8. at Hillsboro (w/Great Bend); 17. Emporia Inv.

Frankfort

Coach: Vicki Adams

Record: 24-15.

Top returners: Mariah Broxterman, OH, sr.; Aubrie Rose, S, sr.; Kacia Shirley, S, sr.; Lydia Loiseau, MH, sr.; Sarah Turnbull, MH, sr.; Abby Smith, OH, sr.; Chloe Mitchell, OH, sr.; Abby Rose, DS, jr.; Kayla Cornelison, L, jr.

Outlook: Wildcats graduated four starters off last year's team. ... Broxterman was second-team All-Twin Valley League last year and ranked third on team in kills with 188 and first in blocks with 60. ... No other returner had more than 20. ... Aubrie Rose led team with 452 assists and 41 aces. ... Shirley had 368 assists.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Onaga (w/Valley Heights/Troy); 8. Hanover/Valley Heights; 12. Frankfort Inv.; 15. at Doniphan West (w/Linn); 22. at BV-Randolph (w/Linn/Wetmore); 26. at Axtell Inv.; 29. at Axtell (w/Centralia). Oct. --3. at Onaga Inv.; 6. Washington County/Doniphan West; 12. at Valley Heights Quad; 13. Onaga/Clifton-Clyde; 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Free State

Coach: Jayme Savage

Record: 25-14.

Top returners: Rylee Unruh, S, so.; Sawyer Thomsen, MH, so.

Outlook: Unruh was first-team All-Sunflower League pick, while Thomsen was honorable mention. ... Unruh had 104 assists and 332 digs and 37 aces.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Seaman Triangular; 2. at St. James Academy; 15. SM West; 16. at Emporia; 22. at SM South; 29. at Mill Valley. Oct. -- 1. at Olathe East; 6. at Olathe South.

Hartford

Coach: Ashton Dorr

Record: 7-24.

Top returners: Taylor Kelley, MH, sr.; Brooke Finnerty, MH, sr.; Sadie Pearson, OH, sr.; Regan Darbyshire, OH, jr.; Kiernan Breshears, S, jr.

Outlook: Jaguars have one of most experienced squad in years.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. Hartford Quad; 8. at Madison Triangular; 12. at Flinthills Quad; 15. Hartford Triangular; 19. Hartford Quad; 22. at Burlingame Triangular; 29. at Olpe. Oct. -- 6. Hartford Triangular; 13. at Lebo Triangular; 17. at LCL Tournament (Emporia).

Herington

Coach: Lisa Beye

Record: 28-7.

Top returners: Carrie Roe, OH, sr.; Tristyn Kremeier, S, jr.; Hannah Pohlman, OH, sr.; Megan Mortenson, MH, jr.; Halle Rutschman, OH, jr.; Madi Becker, L, jr.; Emma Alt, MH, jr.

Outlook: Railers return every starter from last year. ... Roe is already school's career leader in kills and had school-record 436 last year. ... She's a two-time honorable mention All-Class 2A pick and three-time first-team All-Wheat State League selection. ... Kremeier was also first-team all-league and had 570 assists. ... Rutschman was honorable mention all-league and had 172 kills. ... Alt had 100 blocks.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Goessel; 8. at Solomon (w/Centre/Rural Vista); 12. at Centre Inv.; 15. at Solomon; 17. at Sedgwick; 22. at Peabody (w/Little River); 26. Herington Inv.; 29. at Elyria Christian (w/Solomon/Wakefield). Oct. --3. at Canton-Galva Inv.; 6. Canton-Galva/Goessel/Solomon; 10. at Marion Inv.; 13. at MdCV (w/Waverly); 17. at Wheat State League Tournament (Little River); 20. at Northern Heights (w/Clay Center).

Holton

Coach: Janelle Noel

Record: 30-14.

Top returners: Saydee Tanking, OH, sr.; Olivia Summers, RS, jr.; Macey Patch, RS, jr.; Macey Gross, S, jr.

Outlook: Wildcats qualified for Class 4A state tournament last year, but didn't advance from pool play. ... Wildcats were Big Seven League champions. ... Graduation claimed seven seniors off that squad, including all-leaguers Cailin Parks and Danika Hickman... Tanking was second on team with 242 kills. ... Gross had 377 assists.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Jefferson West; 8. Perry-Lecompton; 12. at Riley County Inv.; 15. at Riverside; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 22. Royal Valley; 26. at Wamego Inv.; 29. Sabetha. Oct. --6. at Nemaha Central; 13. Perry-Lecompton; 17. at Sabetha Inv.

Jackson Heights

Coach: Denise Visocsky

Record: 33-4.

Top returners: Sarah Marshall, MH, sr.; Kenzie McMahon, MH, jr.; Amaya Marlatt, OH, sr.; Kaylee Thompson, OH, so.; Shelby Fox, S, sr.; Kanyon Olberding, OH, so.

Outlook: Cobras were Northeast Kansas League champions, but fell short of reaching Class 2A state tournament. ... Graduation claimed first-team all-leaguers Kylie Dohl and MaKenzie Kennedy. ... Marshall was second-team all-league and had 156 kills. ... McMahon had 118 kills. ... Marshall also led team in blocks (116) and aces (45).

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Oskaloosa (w/McLouth); 3. at Mission Valley (w/Rossville); 8. at Pleasant Rige (w/Valley Falls); 12. at Frankfort Inv.; 15. Horton/Jefferson North; 22. at Valley Falls (w/Pleasant Ridge); 29. Atchison County/Maur Hill. Oct. --3. at Valley Falls Inv.; 6. at Atchison County (w/Horton); 8. at Valley Falls (w/Horton/Troy); 13. at Maur Hill (w/McLouth); 15. at Jefferson North (w/Oskaloosa); 17. at Sabetha Inv.

Jefferson North

Coach: David Schuler

Record: 32-11.

Top returners: Kinsey Schneider, OH, sr.; Kassidy Robertson, L, sr.; Adie Manville, S, jr.; Audrey Bell, S, so.; Macy Thompson, MH, so.

Outlook: Chargers qualified for Class 2A state tournament, going 0-3 in pool play. ... Trip to state was 17th for program. ... Graduation claimed first-team All-Northeast Kansas Leaguers Josie Weishaar and Kynnedi Knudson. ... Schneider had 199 kills, 130 digs and 44 aces. ... Bell had 575 assists and 186 digs. ... Manville had 110 assists and 70 kills. ... Robertson had 350 digs and 50 aces.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Maur Hill/Pleasant Ridge; 8. at McLouth (w/Atchison County); 12. at Riley County Inv.; 15. at Jackson Heights (w/Horton); 19. at Hiawatha Inv.; 22. McLouth/Atchison County; 29. at Valley Falls (w/Oskaloosa) Oct. --6. at Maur Hill (w/Valley Falls); 10. at Riverside Inv.; 13. at Horton (w/Pleasant Ridge); 17. at Osawatomie Inv.; 20. Oskaloosa/Jackson Heights.

Jefferson West

Coach: Tayla Moss

Record:6-28.

Top returners: Olivia Davis, S, sr.; Taylor Moser, OH, sr.; Olivia Tuck, DS, jr.; Kamirah Fruean, S, sr.; Mallory Young, MH, jr.; Mellany Roenne, MH, jr.

Outlook: Moss in first year as head coach of Tigers, replacing Penny Fleming. ... Only All-Big Seven League pick graduated.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Holton; 5. Jefferson West Inv.; 8. Sabetha; 15. at Nemaha Central; 17. at Rossville; 22. Perry-Lecompton; 29. at Hiawatha. Oct. --3. at Silver Lake Inv.; 6. Royal Valley; 8. Pleasant Ridge/Tonganoxie; 10. at Council Grove Inv.; 13. at Riverside.

Linn

Coach: Amy Bott

Record: 15-23.

Top returners: Faith Beikman, MH, sr.; Kyrah Peters, jr.; Kendra Damman, jr.; Ella Thalmann, so.; Maggie Hansen, jr.

Outlook: Beikman led Bulldogs in kills last year with 223, while Peters added 157. ... Hansen led team in digs with 142.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Clifton-Clyde (w/Washington County); 8. Centralia/Onaga; 15. at Doniphan West (w/Frankfort); 22. at BV-Randolph (w/Frankfort/Wetmore); 26. at Axtell Inv.; 29. Washington County/Valley Heights. Oct. --3. at Rock Hills Inv.; 6. at Troy (w/Hanover); 13. at Washington County (w/Axtell/Hanover); 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Lyndon

Coach: Jerry Rice

Record: 14-16.

Top returners: Abby Criqui, S, sr.; Cleo Feltner, MH, sr.; Addy Easter, S, jr.; Maci Ramey, OH, jr.; Jolie Hielscher, OH, so.

Outlook: Tigers only have three seniors. ... Graduation claimed both all-league picks from last year.

Schedule

Sept. --3. at Osage City; 8. Central Heights; 12. Lyndon Inv.; 15. Chase County; 21. at MdCV (w/Altoona-Midway); 22. at West Franklin; 26. at Burlington Inv.; 29. at Mission Valley. Oct. --6. at Council Grove; 13. Northern Heights.

Marais des Cygnes Valley

Coach: Melissa Criqui

Record: 8-25.

Top returners: Katy Parker, MH, jr.; Lindsey Johnson, OH, so.

Outlook: Trojans in rebuilding mode with just one senior and one junior on roster.

Maur Hill

Coach: Sara Noll

Record: 20-18.

Top returners: Malia Dulac, S, sr.; Madison Folsom, OH, sr.; Blair Taylor, L, jr.

Outlook: Noll in first year as head coach. ... Folsom and Taylor were first-team All-Northeast Kansas League picks last year, while Dulac was honorable mention. ... Folsom led Ravens with 239 kills, while Dulac had 129 and led team with 376 assists. ... Taylor had team-high 554 digs.

Schedule

Sept. --1. at Jefferson North (w/Pleasant Ridge); 5. at McLouth Inv.; 8. at Horton (w/Oskaloosa); 10. at Jackson Heights Quad; 15. at McLouth (w/Valley Falls); 22. Horton/Oskaloosa; 29. at Jackson Heights (w/Atchison County). Oct. --3. at Valley Falls Inv.; 6. Valley Falls/Jefferson North; 10. at Atchison Inv.; 13. McLouth/Jackson Heights; 15. Veritas/Rossville; 20. at Atchison County (w/Pleasant Ridge).

Mission Valley

Coach: Kasi Kraus

Record: 9-28.

Top returners: Ashlyn Fast, MH, sr.; Megan Deters, OH, sr.; Tatiana Halupa, L, sr.

Outlook: Fast was honorable mention All-Flint Hills League last year and led team with 35 blocks. ... Deters had 134 kills, 292 digs and 37 aces. ... Halupa had 407 digs

Schedule

Sept. --1. West Franklin; 9. Mission Valley Triangular; 9. at Osage City; 15. at Council Grove; 19. at Hartford Inv.; 22. at Northern Heights; 24. at Burlingame Griangular; 29. Lyndon. Oct. --6. Central Heights; 13. at Chase County; 17. at FHL meet (West Franklin).

Nemaha Central

Coach: Jessica Koch

Record: 27-15.

Top returners: Riley Rottinghaus, MH, sr.; Cassidy Corby, OH, sr.; McKynsey Henry, S, jr.; Addy Holthaus, OH, so.; Ella Larkin, OH, so.

Outlook: Thunder qualified for state for fourth straight year, but didn't make it out of pool play last year. ... Graduation claimed All-Big Seven Leaguers Lexi Lueger, Alleigh Kramer and Aydan Bass. ... Holthaus had 140 kills and 331 digs. ... Rottinghaus had 110 kills and 78 blocks. ... Larkin had 311 assists and 70 kills. ... Henry had 336 assists.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Jefferson West (w/Sabetha); 8. Holton/Riverside; 12. Nemaha Central Inv.; 15. at Royal Valley; 22. at Perry-Lecompton; 26. at Wamego Inv.; 29. Sabetha. Oct. -- 6. Perry-Lecompton/Hiawatha; 13. at Hiawatha (w/Holton); 17. at Sabetha Inv.

Olpe

Coach: Marilyn Stueve

Record: 32-12.

Top returners: Maya Bishop, OH, sr.; Marley Heins, OH, sr.; Macy Smith, S, sr.

Outlook: Eagles only lost one senior off last year's team that qualified for Class 1A state tournament. ... Bishop was second-team All-Class 1A selection. .. She and Heins were first-team All-Lyon County Leaguers, while Smith was second-team.

Osage City

Coach: Chelsi Gardner

Record: 20-16.

Top returners: Taylin Kirkpatrick, S, sr.; Sara Davis, MH, sr.; Kaylyn Burk, OH, jr.; Greta Crawford, DS, so.

Outlook: Indians graduated top-two hitters from last year, all-leaguers Brittney Wilkins and Kenna Butterfield. ... Burk had 104 kills. ... Kirkpatrick had 336 assists.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. Lyndon; 3. St. Marys; 8. Mission Valley; 15. at Central Heights; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 22. Council Grove; 26. at West Franklin Inv.; 29. at Chase County. Oct. -- 6. at Northern Heights; 13. West Franklin; 17. at FHL Tournament (West Franklin).

Oskaloosa

Coach: Shelbie Morgison

Record: 28-10.

Top returners: Regan Curry, S, sr.; Reese Curry, L, sr.; Sophia Rockhold, OH, sr.; Deja Messalle, MH, jr.

Outlook: Bears shared Northeast Kansas League title with Jackson Heights, but fell short of first state tournament since 2011. ... Reese Curry was first-team all-league while Regan was honorable mention. ... Bears graduated top-two hitters with Messalle leading returner after having 168 kills last year. ... Regan Curry had team-high 606 assists and Reese Curry led team in digs with 401. ... Rockhold missed bulk of season with injury but had 80 kills in 29 sets.

Schedule

Sept. --1. Jackson Heights/McLouth; 5. at Jefferson West Inv.; 8. at Horton (w/Maur Hill); 15. at Pleasant Ridge (w/Atchison County); 22. at Maur Hill (w/Horton); 29. at Valley Falls (w/Jefferson North). Oct. --3. at Valley Falls Inv.; 6. at McLouth (w/Pleasant Ridge); 10. at Riverside Inv.; 13. Valley Falls/Atchison County; 15. at Jefferson North (w/Jackson Heights).

Ottawa

Coach: Laura Meyer

Record: 15-21.

Top returners: Molly Olmsted, MH, sr.; Darby Weidl, OH, sr.; Kirsten Dvans, S, jr.

Outlook: Weidl led Cyclones with 316 kills and Olmsted had 266 kills and Evans 88. ... Evans also had 788 assists and 58 aces.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. Spring Hill; 3. at West Franklin Triangular; 8. at Olathe Heritage Christian; 15. Bonner Springs; 17. Ottawa Triangular; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 22. at Louisburg; 24. at Blue Valley Southwest; 26. at Tonganoxie Quad. Oct. -- 1. Emporia; 5. Baldwin; 6. Tonganoxie; 8. at Leavenworth; 13. Eudora; 20. at Paola.

Riverside

Coach: Veronica Peters

Record: N/A.

Top returners: Josephina Huff, OH, sr.; Elizabeth Libel, S, sr.; Alexis Studer, OH, sr.; Jaismon Murphy, RS, sr.; Megan O'Grady, L, jr.; Morgan Miller, MH, jr.; Zoey Hayes, RS, jr.

Outlook: Huff is a three-time All-Big Seven League honorable mention pick.

Rock Creek

Coach: Terry Schmitz

Record: 16-20.

Top returners: Grace Gehl, MH, jr.; Jenna Weers, OH, sr.; Olivia Lubbers, LH, jr.; Evie Gill, OH, sr.; Sophia Haverkamp, S, jr.; Danae Adams, L, sr.

Outlook: Weers is a three-year starter who led Mustangs in kills last year with 206. ... Lubbers added 141 and Gehl had 116. ... Adams had team-high 341 digs.

Schedule

Sept. -- 3. at Riley County (w/Marysville); 12. at Nemaha Central Inv.; 22. at Wabaunsee; 26. at Wamego Inv.; 29. at Riley County. Oct. -- 1. at Wamego (w/Beloit); 6. Silver Lake; 13. at St. Marys; 15. at Wabaunsee (w/Rural Vista); 17. at Hillsboro Inv.; 20. Rossville.

Royal Valley

Coach: Gary Armstrong

Record: 39-6.

Top returners: Ivy Fink, OH, sr.; Morgan Harve, OH, sr.; Emma McKinsey, S, sr.; Kennedy Bryan, OH, so.

Outlook: Panthers captured first state title in program history last season, winning Class 3A state championship with 25-19, 25-18 win over Beloit in title match. ... Fink was first-team All-Class 3A and had 546 kills last year. ... Harvey was second-team All-State and had 184 kills and 70 aces. ... Bryan had 225 kills. ... McKinsey had 1,026 assists and was All-Big Seven League. ... Panthers won Big Seven League title.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. Hiawatha; 5. at Jefferson West Inv.; 8. at Riverside; 15. Sabetha; 22. at Holton; 29. Perry-Lecompton. Oct. -- 3. at Silver Lake Inv.; 6. at Jefferson West; 13. at Nemaha Central; 17. at Abilene Inv.

Rural Vista

Coach: Adam Sobba

Record: 42-5.

Top returners: Meghan Brockmeier, OH, sr.; Amber Brockmeier, S, sr.; Cami Jacobson, MH, sr.; Kacie Acres, MH, so.

Outlook: Heat finished runner-up at Class 1A state tournament last year, falling 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 in title match to Central Plains. ... Graduation claimed All-Staters Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier. ... Meghan Brockmeier has 528 kills, 973 digs and 180 aces in her career. ... Amber Brockmeier has 703 assists and 640 digs in her career. ... Heat are two-time defending Wheat State League champions.

Sabetha

Coach: Abby Stueve

Record: 33-9.

Top returners: Melinna Schumann, OH, sr.; Leah Renyer, OH, sr.; Camryn Wessel, MH, sr.; Erin Deters, MH, sr.; Emily Krebs, S, jr.

Outlook: Schumann was first-team All-Big Seven League pick last year. ... Graduation claimed large senior class.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Jefferson West (w/Nemaha Central); 8. Hiawatha; 12. at Nemaha Central Inv.; 15. at Holton (w/Perry-Lecompton); 22. Holton/Jefferson West; 29. at Nemaha Central. Oct. -- 3. at Silver Lake Inv.; 6. at Royal Valley (w/Riverside); 13. Royal Valley/Perry-Lecompton; 17. Sabetha Inv.

Silver Lake

Coach: Sarah Johnson

Record: 32-13.

Top returners: Taylin Hoover, OH/RS, sr.; Ellington Hogle, MH/OH, sr.; Grace Fitzgerald, S, sr.; Daigen Griffin, S/OH/RS, sr.; Leah Cook, MH/OH, so.; Taylor Ross, MB, so.

Outlook: Eagles were Mid-East League champions and placed third at Class 3A state tournament. ... Graduation claimed 3A player of the year Lexi Cobb and first-team All-Stater Daryn Lamprecht. ... Hoover was all-league performer last year and had 218 kills. ... Griffin added 128 kills and Cook had 111 as freshman. ... Fitzgerald had 483 assists.

Schedule

Sept. -- 5. at Jefferson West Inv.; 10. at Seaman; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 22. St. Marys; 26. at Seaman Inv.; 29. Wabaunsee. Oct. -- 3. Silver Lake Inv.; 6. at Rock Creek Inv.; 13. at Rossville; 20. at Riley County.

Southern Coffey

Coach: Jeff True

Record: 13-22.

Top returners: Emersyn Hall, L, sr.; Josie Weers, MH, so.; Kyra Ohl, OH, sr.; Taryn Lather, DS, sr.; Makayli Walters, DS, sr.; Callie Johnson, S, jr.; Madeline Spencer, S, so.; Ross Snovelle, MH, so.

Outlook: Hall was first-team ALl-Lyon County League pick and Weers was second-team. ... Weers led team in kills as freshman with 173. ... Hall had 147 digs.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. Olpe/Eureka; 8. at St. Paul; 15. at Burlingame (w/MdCV); 19. at Hartford Inv.; 22. Madison; 26. at Burlington Inv.; 29. at MdCV. Oct. -- 6. at Waverly (w/Olpe); 10. at Uniontown Inv.; 13. at Lebo (w/Hartford); 17. at LCL Tournament (Emporia).

St. Marys

Coach: Jan Lueger

Last year's record: 18-19

Top returners: Jordan Harrison, sr; Jacie Schindler, sr.; Laura Herrington, sr.; Katelyn Hurla, jr.; Morgan Hurla, jr.; Cierra Miller. jr.

Ooutlook: Bears return virtually entire team from last year.

Schedule

Sept. -- 3. at Osage City; 8. Olpe; 12. at Riley County Inv.; 15. at Wabaunsee (w/Marysville); 22. at Silver Lake; 26. at Wamego Inv.; 29. at Rossville. Oct. -- 3. at Silver Lake Inv.; 6. Riley County; 13. Rock Creek; 17. at Sabetha Inv.; 20. Wabaunsee.

Tonganoxie

Coach: Sara Poje

Last year's record: N/A

Top returners: Kiernyn Dale, S, sr.; Tessa Calovich, MH, sr.; Julia Perich, OH, jr.; Frankie Downing, RS, sr.; Lexi Ziolo, L, sr.

Outlook: Poje in first year as head coach of Chieftains. ... A couple freshmen could factor into varsity roles.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at DeSoto; 3. at Pleasant Ridge; 8. at Paola; 15. KC Piper; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 21. at Highland Park; 22. Bonner Springs; 28. at KC Christian; 29. Spring Hill. Oct. -- 1. at Louisburg; 6. at Ottawa; 8. at Jefferson West; 13. at Baldwin; 19. Atchison; 20. Eudora.

Valley Heights

Coach: Susan Steinfort.

Last year's record: 38-7.

Top returners: Emma Toerber, OH, sr.; Cat Toerber, S, jr.; Maddy Vermetten, OH, jr.; Emma Yungeberg, MH, jr.

Outlook: Mustangs swept Twin Valley League regular season and tournament titles and placed fourth at Class 2A state tournament. ... Graduation claimed All-Class 2A pick Samantha Vermetten. ... Emma Toerber had 294 kills, while Maddy Vermetten had 259 and Yungeberrg 185. ... Cat Toerber had 895 assists. ... Mustangs have qualified for state five straight years.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Onaga; 8. at Frankfort Triangular; 12. at Riley County Inv.; 15. Valley Heights Triangular; 22. at Hanover Triangular; 26. at Axtell Inv.; 29. at Linn Triangular. Oct. -- 6. at BV-Randolph Quad; 13. Valley Heights Triangular; 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Wabaunsee

Coach: Tracy Capoun

Last year's record: 40-3

Top returners: Lauren Schutter, MH, jr.; Kara Hafenstine, S, jr.; Maddy Wertzberger, MH, sr.; Jordan Magette, OH, sr.

Outlook: Chargers captured Class 2A state championship last year, beating Spearville 28-26, 25-19 in the title match. ... Graduaton claimed All-Stater Laurel Barber. ... Schutter was All-Class 2A and had 210 kills and 129 blocks last year. ... Wertzberger was honorable mention All-Mid-East League pick and had 229 kills. ... Magette had 99 kills. ... Hafenstine had 413 assists.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Chapman (w/Riley County); 12. at Lyndon Inv.; 15. St. Marys/Marysville; 22. Rock Creek; 26. at Olpe Inv.; 29. at Silver Lake. Oct. -- 3. at Onaga Inv.; 6. at Rossville; 13. Riley County; 15. Rock Creek/Rural Vista; 20. at St. Marys.

Washington County

Coach: Ashley Nutsch

Last year's record: 11-23

Top returners: Mia Cardenas, S, sr.; Alyssa Kern, OH, sr.; Camryn Boykin, OH, sr.; Riley Dusin, L, jr.; Ali Boykin, S, so.; Bri Boykin, MH, so.

Outlook: Tigers return five starters overall.

Schedule

Sept. -- 1. at Clifton-Clyde (w/Linn); 8. at Wetmore (w/BV-Randolph); 12. at Frankfort Inv.; 15. Centralia/Hanover/Wetmore; 22. at Troy (w/Onaga); 29. at Linn (w/Valley Heights). Oct. -- 3. at Onaga Inv.; 6. at Frankfort (w/Doniphan West); 13. Axtell/Hanover/Linn; 17. at TVL Tournament (BV-Randolph).

Wellsville

Coach: Eric Evans

Last year's record: 27-11

Top returners: Laney Overman, S, sr.; Jaiden Doles, MH, sr.; Jadyn Troutman, OH, sr.; Maggie Heath, OH, sr.; Jayden Hull, MH, jr.; Bethany Pearson, S, jr.; Aubree Coons, RS, so.; Mazzi Przybylo, L, so.

Outlook: Eagles retun four starters and have good height with two six-footers. ... Program has missed out on state past two years after going six times from 2011-17.

West Franklin

Coach: Angie Corwine

Last year's record: 28-10

Top returners: Ainsley Corwine, S, sr.; Alex Coopman, MH, sr.; Jenna Walters, OH, jr.; Riley Zentz, OH, jr.; Sami Randall, L, sr.

Outlook: Falcons were Flint Hills League champions last year. ... Corwine was first-team all-league and broke school record with 921 assists. ... Coopman and Walters were second-team all-league with Walters second on team in kills with 260. ... Zentz led team with 246 digs and 68 aces. ... Falcons finished as sub-state runner-up to eventual 3A champion Royal Valley.

Brent Maycock