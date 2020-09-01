BRAINERD — The Remington High School cross country team will have a new coach, but a familiar face, leading the squad in 2020.

John Bumm begins his first season leading the Broncos. He was an assistant coach last season. He has been a coach at Remington since 2002 and has been head track coach since 2014. He is assisted by Kathryn Fee.

The Remington girls were second in the Heart of America League last season, first in regionals and fifth in the Class 2A state meet. The Bronco boys were fifth at league and fifth at regionals, two spots out of a state berth.

The top returnee for the Remington boys is senior Asher Brown, who finished seventh in the state meet. Senior Wyatt Wright finished 21st at state, one spot away from a medal.

Four state qualifiers are back for the Bronco girls — senior Audrey Van Zelfden (23rd at state), junior Lucy Brown (25th), junior Ellie Van Zelfden (27th) and junior Alli Wilour (37th).

Returning letterwinners for the boys include junior Matthew Peters and sophomores Luke Bumm and Sam Schmidt.

Top newcomers for the girls include senior Abi Hisel and freshmen Macy Brown and Ava Klaassen. Top newcomers for the boys include freshmen Andrew Peters and Rex Wagner.

"The Bronco girls return four of five state qualifiers from the fifth-place 2A team last year, and look for a return trip in 2020," John Bumm said. "They should contend for a top three spot in the HOA as well as at Regionals. The boys, led by seniors Asher Brown and Wyatt Wright, also have a strong chance to qualify as a team for State this year. Asher set the school record in 2019 with a 16:42 5K race."

The Bronco coach called Bennington, Berean Academy and Hutchinson Trinity as the top HOAL contenders. Top contenders for the girls include Bennington and Berean Academy.

Schedule

Sept. 3 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.

Sept. 17 @ Centre Inv. (Herington CC) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 HOAL @ Hutchinson (Prairie Ridge Park) 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Regionals TBA

Oct. 31 State @ Wamego CC TBA