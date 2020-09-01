Fort Hays State head baseball coach Jerod Goodale has announced three additional signees that have joined the team for the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total incoming class to eight student-athletes. All three newcomers are transfers, giving this class four transfers and four true freshmen.

Max McGuire | Catcher | Lincoln, Neb. (Hutchinson CC)

Max McGuire will play as a Tiger for the second year in a row in 2021 after spending last season at Doane University in Crete, Neb. As a junior, McGuire made seven starts behind the dish, ranking second on the team with 52 putouts and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while gunning down two would-be base stealers. He finished the year 4-for-18 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI. Prior to Doane, McGuire spent his sophomore season at Hutchinson CC in 2019, where he batted 34-for-144 (.236) with nine doubles and six home runs. He scored 33 runs as a sophomore and drove in 30 more. McGuire caught 11 baserunners stealing while posting a fielding percentage of .991. McGuire played for Missouri State as a freshman in 2018, appearing in four games as a true freshman. He was a standout athlete at Lincoln Southwest High School, earning Nebraska Super-State honors and Class A All-State recognition as both a junior and senior. He was ranked as the top catcher and the No. 4 overall recruit in Nebraska by Prep Baseball Report. McGuire was a 2016 Underclass High Honorable Mention All-America selection by Perfect Game after his junior season.

Easton Rindt | First Baseman/Catcher | Salina, Kan. (Coffeyville CC)

Easton Rindt joins the Tigers after a two-year stint at Coffeyville CC. He appeared in 60 games over the last two seasons, batting .306 (55-for-180) with 15 doubles and three home runs. Rindt scored 32 runs and drove in another 43, while posting an on-base percentage of .392 and a .439 slugging percentage. He was batting .397/.463/.586 as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was cut short. Rindt posted a .970 fielding percentage as a Red Raven, totaling 240 putouts and 20 assists while gunning down five would-be base stealers. Rindt also excels in the classroom, earning a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team. He was a three-time letterwinner at Junction City High School, earning honorable mention All-State honors from Sports In Kansas as a senior in 2018 alongside multiple All-Centennial League honors.

Ed Scott | Outfielder | Manhattan, Kan. (Cloud County CC)

Ed Scott heads to Hays after spending the last three spring seasons at Cloud County CC. He appeared in 50 games as a Thunderbird, batting .324 (45-for-139) with an on-base percentage of .426 and a slugging percentage of .511. Scott totaled seven doubles, two triples and five home runs in his career, scoring 44 runs and driving in 38 more. He appeared in 32 contests as a freshman in 2018 before redshirting the 2019 season due to injury. He spent the fall of 2019 as a member of the Texas Christian University baseball team before returning to Cloud County to play last spring, appearing in 18 games before the season was cancelled. Scott also suceeded in the classroom, earning NJCAA Academic Honors each of the last three years. He was on the second team in 2017-18, the first team in 2018-19 and the third team in 2019-20. A 2017 graduate of Manhattan High School, Scott earned three baseball letters while earning second team All-State honors as a senior. He helped his team to a runner-up finish in the 6A State Tournament as a senior in 2016, also earning first team all-league honors. Scott also earned honorable mention All-Centennial League honors as a junior.