Goddard-Eisenhower is limiting the number of fans for Thursday’s Hays High-Eisenhower football season opener at Goddard District Stadium.

Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity.

Hays High will be allotted 400 seats. Families and coaching staff will be allowed to list their fans first. On Wednesday, the general public will be allowed to fill the remaining seats by listing their names on a Google spreadsheet. HHS athletics will share the spreadsheet at noon Wednesday.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is 7 p.m.