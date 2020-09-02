All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Central Kansas League

Halstead @ Smoky Valley

Halstead begins its defense of the Central Kansas League title in Lindsborg against Smoky Valley.

Halstead was 8-1 last season, 5-0 in league play and 5-0 in district play. The Dragons were upended by Wichita Collegiate 35-14 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Smoky Valley is coming off a 3-6 season, 1-4 in league play. The Vikings did manage to end the season on a two-game winning streak, stopping Rock Creek 42-21 and Wichita Trinity Academy 48-0 in a week 9 wild card game.

Haven @ Hesston

Hesston is coming off a 7-2 season, 4-1 in CKL play. The Swathers fell in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to Clearwater 35-28.

Haven was 4-5 last season, 2-1 in CKL play. The Wildcats won their last two games of the season, stopping Trinity Academy 36-0 and Chapman 38-26 in a week 9 wild card game.

Heart of America League

Sterling @ Sedgwick

Sedgwick opens defense of its HOAL title against the Sterling Black Bears.

Sedgwick was 9-1 last season, 5-0 in HOAL play. The Cardinals fell to Smith Center in the Class 1A quarterfinals 21-10.

Sterling was 4-5 last season, 1-2 in HOAL play. Sterling fell to eventual Class 2A runner-up Norton 41-7 in the first round of the playoffs.

Wheat State League

Canton-Galva @ Goessel

If you’re going to start the season, you might as well go big.

The Goessel Bluebirds not only open the season with a rivalry game, they open against the defending Eight-Man I state champions.

Goessel is coming off a 5-4 season, 3-2 in WSL play. Goessel lost Lebo 58-8 in the first round of the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Canton-Galva finished 14-0 last season, 6-0 in WSL play. The Eagles stopped St. Francis 66-36 in the playoff finals

Little River @ Peabody-Burns

Peabody-Burns was 2-7 last season, 2-4 in WSL play. The Warriors failed to make the Eight-Man I playoffs, losing a week 9 wild card game to Burlingame 38-26.

Little River was 9-3 last season, 2-1 in WSL play. Little River reached the Eight Man I quarterfinals last season, falling to Wichita County 74-38.

Non-League

Chase County @ Moundridge

The Moundridge Wildcats will look to improve on last season’s 4-5 record, falling to Hodgeman County 54-0 in the first round of the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Chase County also looks to improve on a 4-5 record. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion Canton-Galva 46-0 in the first round of the Eight-Man I playoffs.

Douglass @ Remington

Remington was 2-7 last season, ending the season on a two-game winning streak. The Broncos downed Wichita Independent 71-14 and Neodesha 34-13 to end the season.

Remington is dropping down to Class 1A this season.

Douglass was 3-6 last season, ending the season with a 16-12 week 9 win over Wichita Independent.

Kansas 6-Man

Ashland @ Burrton (6 p.m.)

The Burrton Chargers are set to make their debut in the six-man football ranks, hosting Ashland.

The Chargers finished 0-8 last season, while Ashland was 6-3. The Blue Jays lost in the first round of the six-man playoffs to Weskan 58-54.