Unlike Cair Paravel’s other athletic programs, the Lions’ football team won’t be able to compete in the Kansas State High School Activities Association postseason for the next two seasons, narrowly missing the deadline for district assignments when it became a full-fledged KSHSAA member prior to this school year.

But Lions coach Doug Bonura said his Eight-Man team will use that time to continue building its program to be ready when that time comes in the fall of 2022.

"It is definitely an opportunity to prepare,’’ Bonura said.

In the past, Cair Paravel, as a KSHSAA-approved school, was able to have home-school students on its roster, but moving forward all players will need to be enrolled at the school.

Bonura admitted that will be an adjustment, but he said the Lions are excited for the future.

"This will be different because we’re not pulling from other schools, like home schools, so now this is the nucleus,’’ he said. "These kids are all here, so I think that’s going to help long term and we are excited.’’

Bonura said the transition to KSHSAA will also include playing more KSHSAA schools to get ready for the jump. Established Eight-Man program Axtell is on the Lions’ schedule this fall.

"What I think it’s going to open up is the ability to play teams like Axtell and some of those,’’ Bonura said.

Cair Paravel will build this year’s team around five two-way starters, including seniors Ethan Kuder (running back/defensive back), Andrew Norris (offensive/defensive line) and Maxwell Robinson (running back/linebacker).

Also returning are juniors Carter Brian (quarterback/defensive back) and Noah Hastert (tight end/defensive end).

"We’re excited for this year,’’ Bonura said. "It is a rebuilding year overall, but as a group this group is energizing right now with one another, as well as the coaches. They’re engaged and they’re doing what we ask.

"With the COVID situation it’s been a little different. We’ve had shorter times to prepare, but they’re learning. They’re learning a lot, but we’re just really young.’’

Bonura said like most athletic programs, his team is just happy to be back in action.

"They’re ready to be active, doing things,’’ Bonura said. "I think it gives a sense of normalcy even though there’s differences to it. They need to be active and I think they just really enjoy it. They’re having fun this year, even with the challenges, and we’re just hoping we get through the whole season.

"Like we tell them, you can only control what you can control. We control what we’re doing in the moment and we’re preparing as if we’re going to have (the season), and we’ll go from there.’’

Cair Paravel will open its season Friday on the road at Kansas City East. That game was originally scheduled to be a home game for the Lions, but Cair Paravel usually plays its home games at Topeka West and cannot currently use that facility.

LIONS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Doug Bonura.

Last year’s record — 3-5.

Top offensive returners — QB Carter Brian, jr.; TE Noah Hastert, jr.; RB Ethan Kuder, sr.; OL Andrew Norris, sr.; RB Maxwell Robinson, sr.

Top defensive returners — DB Carter Brian, jr.; DE Noah Hastert, jr.; DB Ethan Kuder, sr.; DL Andrew Norris, sr.; LB Maxwell Robinson, sr.

Schedule — Sept. 4 at KC East, Sept. 11 at WAHAA, Sept. 18 at Maranatha Academy, Sept. 25 Sunrise Christian, Oct. 2 at St. Mary’s, Oct. 9 at Axtell, Oct. 16 Cornerstone, Oct. 23 Life Prep, Oct. 24 KC East, Oct. 30 at Manhattan Christian.